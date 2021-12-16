The East Allen Township Board of Supervisors met on Wednesday, Dec. 8 to grant conditional final plan approval for the Airport Road Commercial Park warehouse project.

The plan was originally presented in 2019, and proposes a 245,000 square-foot warehouse at the intersection of Airport Road and Route 329; the warehouse would replace the 16 buildings currently in the complex.

Attorney Marc Kaplan said that the developers agree with all the conditions provided by the township except the one that requires them to complete all improvements within 12 months or the plan will be considered withdrawn. For some items, this is not possible, and further, it violates the municipal planning code, which protects developers for five years from the date of preliminary plan approval.

Eventually, the board and developers agreed to exclude eight of the proposed conditions from being completed within 12 months; some of these conditions require outside agency permits and approval.

Next, supervisors approved recommendations to hire two new employees. Christine Wentz was hired as the township treasurer, retroactive to Nov. 22, and Tim White was hired as the zoning officer, retroactive to Nov. 29.

Also at the meeting, the board approved the 2022 budget with a general fund of $2.6 million. The Board of Supervisors also set the tax millage rate at 6.5 mills, which has remained steady since 2006.

Finally, Township Manager Brent Green said he is looking into a replacement for the township’s 2008 Ford Escape SUV. The motor on the vehicle has reached the end of its life, and would cost over $5,000 to replace; the board decided it was not worth replacing the motor since it is an older vehicle with other issues as well. Proposals will be discussed at the next board meeting.

The Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at 7 p.m. for their annual re-organizational meeting; the meeting will be held in the municipal building, located at 5344 Nor-Bath Blvd.