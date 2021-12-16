At their Dec. 7 meeting, the Moore Township Board of Supervisors denied a waiver request and deferral from Nico Delserro.

The plan proposed to split a 56-acre lot into one 39-acre building lot, and a smaller 15-acre parcel.

Further, Delserro asked that the plan be reviewed as a minor subdivision despite the property being subdivided three times before. He also sought deferral of the required road improvements that go along with a major subdivision plan.

The township’s planning commission approved the waiver request and deferral at their Sept. 27 meeting, and recommended it for the board’s approval. Approval of the waiver request also stated that if the lot is further subdivided, road improvements in accordance with township standards at the time would be completed.

However, the Board of Supervisors disagreed with this approval; board members said they would like to see the road improved and thought it was unfair that a future landowner would be required to complete the road improvements.

Delserro explained that a PP&L tower and steep embankment are right off the road, preventing the road from being widened.

Eventually, the board voted to deny the waiver request and deferral in favor of having road improvements completed. The township will work with Delserro to do what they can near PP&L’s tower.

Township Engineer Kevin Horvath then provided an update on Pool Road.

Residents raised concerns about high-speed illegal left turns onto Pool Road from Pheasant Drive at the October board meeting.

The following month, Horvath proposed two solutions: larger signage restricting left turns coupled with more enforcement, or restricting traffic to one-way coming out. He suggested using both changes as a multi-step plan, so if larger signs and more enforcement do not work, they can fall back to the one-way restriction.

Horvath spoke to PennDOT and discovered that it will be a more complex process than originally anticipated, as it will require an application or amendment to the highway occupancy permit (HOP). The township is not abandoning the project, just “shifting gears.”

The board also approved the purchase of a new engine for the police force’s 2013 Dodge Charger. According to Police Chief Gary West, the vehicle has been down a cylinder for a number of months and now has started overheating. A Jasper engine will replace the vehicle’s current engine for $8,150, including installation costs.

The purchase of a snow plow for the township’s freightliner bought in 2020 was also approved. The plow costs around $15,000 and will arrive in six months, in time for the next winter season. In the meantime, the township has ten other usable plows, said Public Works Director Craig Hoffman later in the meeting.

Also discussed at the meeting were two ordinances pertaining to the 2022 budget and tax millage rate. Moore Township’s 2022 budget includes a $3.9 million general fund budget, with the tax rate at 6 mills.

The Moore Township Board of Supervisors will meet next on Monday, Dec. 20 at 5 p.m. for a special meeting in the Moore Township Municipal Building located at 2491 Community Dr. to pay the year end bills and discuss any other business that comes before the board.