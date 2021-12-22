The Upper Nazareth Township Board of Supervisors met on Dec. 15 to honor their police officers and discuss Ordinance 187. The meeting was held in the municipal building, located at 100 Newport Ave., and streamed as well for those unable to attend in-person.

Members of the Upper Nazareth Police Department responded to threats of a bomb and active shooter directed at the Nazareth Area High School football game on Oct. 8.

Sergeant Mark Herman and officers David Gentile, Cory Fluck, Dave Kundan, Brian Kiselewksy, and Christine Trauger were all awarded a unit citation for their actions that evening.

A unit citation is awarded for “an admirable performance of duty from three or more [police force] members in which a noble outcome was derived.” These officers put aside their personal safety that night to ensure the safety of others.

Detective Benjamin Rizzotto was presented with a letter of commendation for his tireless work to bring the case to a conclusion. He led a multi-jurisdictional response that ultimately led to an arrest.

Also discussed at the supervisors’ meeting was Ordinance 187, which was passed unanimously by the supervisors.

Ordinance 187 establishes a 25 mph speed limit on Schoeneck Avenue from the municipal boundary with Bushkill Township to East Lawn Road, as well as Friedenstahl Avenue from East Lawn Road to Fifth Street; the ordinance also provides enforcement penalties.

The speed limit was previously 30 mph, meaning the police could not enforce until 40 mph. One township resident addressed the board to express her safety concerns. Without police enforcement, she said, “People are going to get killed.”

The Upper Nazareth Township Board of Supervisors will meet next on Monday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. for the annual reorganization meeting.