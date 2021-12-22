Margaret M. Sakasitz

Margaret M. Sakasitz, 82 of Bath passed away on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. Born on Dec. 22, 1938 in Nazareth, she was a daughter of the late Frank P. and Emma (Derkits) Sakasitz. Margaret was employed as a sewing machine operator for Bath Garments and later retired from Mary’s Fashions in Bath. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bath.

Survivors: Margaret is survived by her sister, Kathleen Rechtor and husband John of Coplay; sister-in-law, Kathleen Sakasitz of Nazareth; several nieces and nephews. Brothers, Frank, William and sisters, Emma Eck and Patricia Shook preceded Margaret in death.

Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 30 at 10 a.m. in the church, 210 E. Northampton St., Bath. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton are in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church in loving memory of Margaret.

Margaret J. Zuercher

Margaret J. Zuercher, 82 of Moore Township, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec.12, 2021 in her home. Born on March 13, 1939 in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Charles R. and Frances S. (Hoffmeister) Schulter. Margaret and her husband, Francis R. celebrated 64 wonderful years of marriage. She was a homemaker most of her life and worked for Gordon Jewelers and The Bon-Ton fine jewelry department for a number of years. Margaret was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bath. She was also a member of LA Fitness and the Fearless Fire Co. bowling league. She loved to travel, cook, and garden. Her family and friends were the most important part of her life.

Survivors: In addition to her husband, Margaret is survived by sons Robert and wife Helen; Michael and wife Lynda; Kevin and wife Deanna; daughter Cheryl Adams and husband Robert Jr; daughter-in-law, Alice; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; brothers, Charles, Alfred and a sister Frances. A son Richard, and a sister, Marie Haytmanek, preceded Margaret in death.

Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 28 at 10:30 a.m. in the church, 210 E. Northampton St., Bath. Family and friends may call on Tuesday from 8 until 9:45 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in loving memory of Margaret. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.