Long-time Allen Township supervisor Bruce Frack has been honored for his nearly two decades of dedication to the township. Frack’s resignation was announced in December, marking the end of his term.

Frack served the township as an elected official for 18 years, even serving as both vice chairman and chairman of the board. He helped the township make decisions on roadwork, budgeting, development, public safety, parks and recreation, and more. Full-time, he was employed as a Senior Project Manager for the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority for over 44 years.

Township manager Ilene Eckhart, who worked alongside Frack during his service, praised him for not only his involvement in the community, but for his positive attitude. Eighteen years, she said, is an impressive amount of time for someone to dedicate to their community.

“[Mr. Frack] has always been a joy to work with,” she said. “He is very personable, very knowledgeable, and a very positive person to be around.”

After his years of service, Frack will be spending some much-deserved time with his family.