The Nazareth Borough Council held their first meeting of the year in the Vigilance Hose Company Firehouse at 6 p.m. on Monday, January 3. The night’s agenda primarily consisted of reorganizational matters, such as scheduling for the upcoming year and making appointments to the Borough’s various boards.

The proceedings began with District Magistrate John Capobianco swearing in elected Mayor Lance E. Colondo, who then officially called the meeting to order. Mayor Colondo then administered the oath of office to council members Jessica Teel, Carl R. Strye Jr., Laureen Pellegrino, Charles A. Donello, and Christopher D. Crook. Having sworn in the council, Colondo then swore in Fire Chief Jerry Johnson, along with Assistant Fire Chiefs Joseph Ianovale and Mark Morella.

Following the reorganization meeting, council proceeded to their regular agenda, including departmental reports and the discussion of upcoming borough events for the year. Dates were approved for the fireman’s carnival from June 8-11, the Nazareth Day fireworks display on July 16, and the fireman’s Easter egg hunt on April 10, with an intended rain date of April 16. The fire department also accepted the resignation of Michael Macy from the ambulance board, filling the vacant position with the appointment of Kate Betley. The police department is still seeking a candidate to fill a position on the Borough’s Civil Service Commission, as no candidates have come forward. The position has a term of six years.

After discussing individual appointees, council approved a motion to formally appoint members of various boards and commissions for 2022. Appointees included:

Jason Hasker and Sarah Stolzman, each to a four year term on the planning commission, Sharlene Laureigh to a one year term as an alternate for the zoning board, and Daniel Broad to a five year term on the Nazareth Day Commission. In addition, council approved a motion to advertise all borough workshops and general business meetings in 2022, as well as an ordinance to prohibit obstructions on public sidewalks.

The Nazareth Borough Council’s next general business meeting will be held on February 7 at 6 p.m. in the Borough Chambers.