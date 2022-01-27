The Northampton Borough Council met on January 20 to swear in a new police officer and discuss sewer EDUs.

Council unanimously approved a motion to hire Evan Meddler as a part-time police officer. Meddler was sworn in at the meeting.

Before he can officially start working, he has an 8-week MPOETC training to complete. Councilman Anthony Lopsonski Sr. suggested he walk the parking meters and get to know the people and businesses in town.

In other business, Tim Tepes was present to ask for an update on the intermunicipal sewer agreement with Allen Township; Tepes needs 68 to 70 equivalent dwelling units (EDUs) to complete his project.

Tim Livengood, Towpath Estates developer, recently completed an agreement with the township for 50 EDUs, while Tepes says his family’s development began back in the 1960s and is still on hold.

Borough Manager LeRoy Brobst explained that the borough is in the midst of creating a joint Act 537 with the township, and that they are working on a resolution to the sewer EDUs.

Council passed a motion to advertise Ordinance 1220. The ordinance proposes mandating a right-turn only for eastbound traffic at the intersection of Station Alley and Main Street; it will be voted on at the next council meeting.

Many council members commended the public works department, fire department, and sewer authority employees for their continued hard work.

The public works and fire departments have been greatly affected by COVID, but have continued to “hold the ship together,” in the words of councilman Ron Glassic. Council also commended the job public works did clearing the wintry mix from borough streets.

Sewer authority employees recently fixed a water main break on Newport Avenue, and were beginning to repair the road when another main broke nearby. These employees worked tirelessly to fix both breaks, and returned to work the next morning.

Finally, Brobst gave a brief overview of the Cementon Bridge project.

Bids will open in July, and they will break ground in August. The whole process, including demolition of the old bridge and construction of its replacement, will take around three years. Per PennDOT, the weight restriction may be lowered.

Council will meet next on February 3 at 7:30 p.m. in the municipal building at 1401 Laubach Ave.