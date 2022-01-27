submitted by Sean Brown, PennDOT
Municipality: Wilson Borough
Road name: Wood Street
Between: PA 248 and Hacket Avenue
Type of work: Inspection
Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Northbound lane restriction.
Start date: Feb. 21
Est completion date: Feb. 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon, Williams, and Bethlehem Townships
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction shoulder work eastbound.
Start date: Jan. 31
Est completion date: Jan. 31
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon, Williams, and Bethlehem Townships
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction shoulder work eastbound.
Start date: Feb. 1
Est completion date: Feb. 2
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: City of Easton, Williams Township
Road name: PA 611/South Delaware Drive
Between: Cedarville Road and Bucks County Line
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Feb. 4
Est completion date: Feb. 4
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon, Hellertown and Williams Township
Road name: Easton/ Raubsville Road
Between: Water Street and PA 611
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Jan. 31
Est completion date: Feb. 4
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Nazareth Township
Road name: PA 248
Between: Jandy Boulevard and Hollo Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Jan. 31
Est completion date: Feb. 2
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 pm.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Grouse Drive
Between: West Main Street and Monocacy Drive
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Feb. 3
Est completion date: Feb. 4
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Scenic Drive
Between: Mountain View Drive and Bushkill Drive
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Jan. 31
Est completion date: Feb. 4
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Township
Road name: Richmond Road
Between: Berry Hollow Road and Mt. Bethel Highway
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Jan. 31
Est completion date: Feb. 4
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer/Plainfield
Road name: PA 33
Between: US 22 and Belfast Exit
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction.
Start date: Feb. 1
Est completion date: Feb. 3
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel
Road name: Lower South Main Street
Between: Good Road and Springfield Drive
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Feb. 4
Est completion date: Feb. 4
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
