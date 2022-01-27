submitted by Sean Brown, PennDOT

Municipality: Wilson Borough

Road name: Wood Street

Between: PA 248 and Hacket Avenue

Type of work: Inspection

Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Northbound lane restriction.

Start date: Feb. 21

Est completion date: Feb. 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon, Williams, and Bethlehem Townships

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction shoulder work eastbound.

Start date: Jan. 31

Est completion date: Jan. 31

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon, Williams, and Bethlehem Townships

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction shoulder work eastbound.

Start date: Feb. 1

Est completion date: Feb. 2

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: City of Easton, Williams Township

Road name: PA 611/South Delaware Drive

Between: Cedarville Road and Bucks County Line

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Feb. 4

Est completion date: Feb. 4

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon, Hellertown and Williams Township

Road name: Easton/ Raubsville Road

Between: Water Street and PA 611

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Jan. 31

Est completion date: Feb. 4

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Nazareth Township

Road name: PA 248

Between: Jandy Boulevard and Hollo Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Jan. 31

Est completion date: Feb. 2

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 pm.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Grouse Drive

Between: West Main Street and Monocacy Drive

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Feb. 3

Est completion date: Feb. 4

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Scenic Drive

Between: Mountain View Drive and Bushkill Drive

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Jan. 31

Est completion date: Feb. 4

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Township

Road name: Richmond Road

Between: Berry Hollow Road and Mt. Bethel Highway

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Jan. 31

Est completion date: Feb. 4

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer/Plainfield

Road name: PA 33

Between: US 22 and Belfast Exit

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction.

Start date: Feb. 1

Est completion date: Feb. 3

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel

Road name: Lower South Main Street

Between: Good Road and Springfield Drive

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Feb. 4

Est completion date: Feb. 4

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

