Tax preparers from the AARP will be setting up office at the Northampton Recreation Center. Free tax preparation assistance will be held at the rec center every Monday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Appointments are required. Only 140 appointment slots are available.

Individuals should call 484-282-0767 to request an appointment for tax help. Clients will not be allowed to congregate in the rec center due to COVID-19 limitations but will be invited inside to meet with a tax preparer at their appointment time.

Each year tax preparers from the AARP offer tax support at the Northampton Recreation Center. The AARP provides free tax assistance to all individuals but focuses on individuals over 50 with low-to-moderate income.