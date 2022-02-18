The East Allen Township Board of Supervisors met on February 9 to discuss Township Line Road, as well as applying for a LSA gaming share grant with Moore Township.

Between a train hitting a trailer and heavy rains causing flooding on Route 512, traffic was taking detours onto Township Line Road earlier this month.

Both sides of the road got damaged, but East Allen and Lower Nazareth received the brunt of it. The road is currently open, preferably for local traffic.

Temporary repairs have begun and a meeting has been set up with East Allen, Lower Nazareth, and Hanover townships to discuss more permanent repairs. Township Manager Brent Green said this will shift road funds, and discussed reaching out to the state for multimodal funding.

Moore Township Manager Nicholas Steiner asked if East Allen would be interested in applying for an LSA gaming share grant with the intent of purchasing a paver and trailer to share. East Allen currently doesn’t own one and relies on neighboring communities when necessary.

Areas of discussion with this motion included storage, joint use of the equipment, and maintenance costs.

Moore has space in their garage for both pieces of equipment. The board talked over creating a memorandum of understanding with Moore regarding joint use and equal payment of maintenance if and when the townships receive the grant.

In other business, the board recognized two Eagle Scouts for their work in successfully completing their projects and achieving the Eagle Scout rank. The supervisors approved two motions declaring Dec. 16, 2022 George Pavis day, and Sept. 16, 2022 Zachary Naradko day.

Both scouts are residents of the township. Pavis installed grills at Bicentennial Park’s Pavilion C, while Naradko worked with the Han-Le-Co Fire Company to replace stabilization cribbing on their rescue truck.

The board will meet next on March 9 at 7 p.m. in the municipal building, located at 5344 Nor-Bath Blvd.