submitted by Ronald Young, PennDOT

Municipality: Hellertown

Road name: Easton Road/Raubsville Road

Between: Water Street and PA 611

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Feb. 22

Est completion date: Feb. 25

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 pm.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: East Allen

Road name: Weaversville Road

Between: Northampton County Line and Old Carriage Road

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Feb. 22

Est completion date: Feb. 25

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Scenic Drive

Between: Mountain View Drive and Bushkill Drive

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Feb. 22

Est completion date: Feb. 25

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel

Road name: Richmond Road

Between: Berryhollow Road and Johnsonville Road

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Feb. 22

Est completion date: Feb. 24

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Township

Road name: Mount Pleasant Road at PA 611

Between: – and –

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Feb. 25

Est completion date: Feb. 25

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Pen Argyl

Road name: PA 512

Between: Eighth Street and PA 191

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Feb. 22

Est completion date: Feb. 23

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

