Beginning Monday, March 21 until Sunday, March 27, the Borough of Bath will be accepting donations to help the people of Ukraine.

During that period, a FedEx trailer will be parked at Firefighters Park, located at 300 North Chestnut St. in Bath, where donations can be dropped off. Drop-off hours will be between 8 a.m. and noon and also between 6 and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, March 21-25, and drop-off hours for Saturday and Sunday, March 26 and 27, will be between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The following is a list of necessity items that are currently needed: Backpacks, bandage strips, burn dressings, CPR masks, EMT shears, eye wash, IV catheters (18G, 20G and 22G), multi-trauma dressings, pain relievers (Tylenol/Advil), low-dose aspirin, baby aspirin, tweezers, safety pins, stainless steel hemostats, adhesive gauze tape, antiseptic wipes, antibacterial ointment, anti-diarrheal medications, gauze pads 4×4, Benadryl, emergency blankets, Pepto-Bismol pills, portable ventilators, saline eye drops, hydrocortisone cream, tourniquets, baby bottles, diapers, baby wipes, baby rectal thermometers, thermometers, sanitary pads, sleeping bags, AA and AAA batteries, large first aid kits, lanterns, toilet paper, walkie-talkies and sewing kits.

It is imperative that all items be new and in unsealed cardboard boxes. Clothing will not be accepted.

The following is a link provided by St. Mary’s Ukrainian Church containing wish list items for the people of Ukraine: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2FWSLNH0C93UU?ref_=wl_share.

For more information please email mayor@boroughofbath.org.