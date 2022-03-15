Esther Fenstermaker of Bath turned 100 years young on March 11, 2022. She was born in Upper Nazareth Township to Thomas and Gerti Hahn.

She was married to Emory Fenstermaker for 54 years until his death in 1999. She was a homemaker all her life and raised six children. She has lived in Bath and the surrounding area for over 80 years.

Esther has 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great-granddaughters.

An open house centenarian celebration was held for family and friends at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bath on Sunday, March 13.

“The event was nicely attended by friends and family; we’re happy and thankful that the family was able to do it for her,” said Esther’s son and Bath Borough Council Pro Tem Barry Fenstermaker.

Esther received citations from the Borough of Bath, the Senate and the PA House of Representatives. State Rep. Ann Flood and Bath Mayor Fiorella Mirabito were in attendance to issue a citation and also in attendance was Senator Mario Scavello’s District Director Brian Fenstermaker, Esther’s great-nephew. Fenstermaker was present on behalf of Senator Scavello’s office and remarked that it was an honor to get to present a citation to one of his relatives.

We wish Esther Mae Fenstermaker a very happy 100th birthday!