Elizabeth B. Kralick

Elizabeth B. Kralick, 81, of Moore Township, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Moravian Hall Square in Nazareth. She was the wife of the late Joseph A. Kralick, with whom she shared 41 loving years of marriage prior to his passing in 2019. Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Robert W. and Elizabeth H. (Kanas) Paynter. Betty was a 1958 graduate of Northampton High School, as well as a graduate of Allentown School of Cosmetology and Northampton Community College where she earned an Associate degree in computer/data processing. She was employed by Northampton School District as a custodian at Moore Elementary School for 25 years before retiring. After retiring, Betty worked part-time at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Roseto, where she was a computer instructor and coordinator. A member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church of Bath and the Women’s Guild, she was also a member and queen of the Red Hat Rockin’ Mamas. Betty enjoyed planting flowers, scrapbooking, and crafts.

Survivors: She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her five daughters, Valerie Treichler of Chapman Quarries, Diane Talbott and husband, Roland, of Northampton, Sherry Kichline and husband, Larry, of Douglasville, Georgia, Joann Reyes of Lakeland, Florida, and Stephanie Gaffney of Moore Township; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Rosemary T. Volk of Moore Township, and June V. Berwick and husband, Louis, of Saylorsburg; nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Joseph, she was predeceased by a daughter, Sheila Hall.

Services: Her Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. in Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 210 E. Northampton Street, Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives were invited to call on Wednesday morning from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Interment followed in St. Nicholas Catholic Cemetery, Berlinsville.

Contributions: Memorial contributions may be offered to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church of Bath.

Kenneth L. Silfies

Kenneth L. Silfies, 97, of Danielsville, passed away at St. Luke’s Hospital – Carbon Campus in Lehighton on Saturday, March 12, 2022. He was the beloved husband of the late Alma A. (Beil) Silfies, with whom he shared 46 years of marriage prior to her passing in 1996. Born in Bath, he was a son of the late Lloyd D. and Myrtle I. (Zellner) Silfies. Mr. Silfies was a graduate of Nazareth High School, Class of 1944, and honorably served in the United States Army during World War II. He retired in 1987 from the maintenance department of the Whitehall Mall. Prior to that, Mr. Silfies was employed by the former Penn-Dixie Cement Co. in Bath, where he worked for 33 years as a payroll and shipping clerk, until 1980. He was an active member of Emmanuel’s Lutheran Church and served on church council for 30 years. A car enthusiast, Mr. Silfies enjoyed working on cars as well as yardwork, and he took great pride in maintaining his home.

Survivors: He is survived by his daughter, Deborah L. Fartuch and husband, Peter, of Schnecksville; granddaughters, Jennifer Gerhart and husband, Benjamin, and Kimberlee Spengler and husband, Barton, both of Coopersburg; great-grandsons, Jacob and Kyle; sisters-in-law, Pearl Silfies of Klecknersville, and Maryann Christman, of Bath; along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Alma, he was predeceased by his brother, Willard D. Silfies.

Services: Friends and relatives were invited to attend a viewing on Wednesday evening, March 16, 2022, from 7 to 8 p.m. in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Interment was private.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Lehigh Valley Dream Come True, 3615 Nijaro Road, Bethlehem, PA 18020.