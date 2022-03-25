DEBORAH A. “DEBBIE” RODGER

Deborah A. “Debbie” Rodger, 61, of Plainfield Township, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia. Born in East Stroudsburg, she was a daughter of the late Carl Gradwohl and Ellen J. (Williamson) Wentzell, and stepdaughter of the late Arthur A. Wentzell. Debbie married the love of her life, John B. Rodger, Jr., and the couple would have celebrated 32 years of marriage on March 24. She was a graduate of the former Churchman Business School in Easton, where she earned an Associate degree in accounting. Since 2008, Debbie proudly served as the Office Manager of the George G. Bensing Funeral Home and was the familiar face and voice that greeted many families. She was a social member and active volunteer of Plainfield Township Volunteer Fire Co. serving as treasurer, and a former den mother, volunteer, and treasurer of Boy Scout Troop 39, Plainfield Township. Debbie enjoyed the outdoors, yardwork, planting flowers and mulching, and had many fond memories of camping trips with her family and friends throughout the years.

Survivors: In addition to her loving husband, John, she will be deeply missed by her son, Grant Rodger and wife, Megan, of Plainfield Township; grandson, Grady, who was the apple of her eye; sisters, Susan Gibson of Dublin, Pa., and Linette Santoro and husband, Luke, of Langhorne, Pa.; brother, Thomas Gradwohl and wife, Shelly, of Bushkill Township; stepsisters, Shelly Rice and husband, Hal, of Plainfield Township, and Joanne Wentzell of Pen Argyl; stepbrother, Robert Wentzell of Bushkill Township; nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles; cousins; and many thoughtful and caring friends.

Services: A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18064. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be private.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Plainfield Township Volunteer Fire Co., P.O. Box 568, Wind Gap, PA 18091.