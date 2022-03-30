Gene Beam

Gene Beam, 68, of Moore Township, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 19, 2021, at home. Born January 17, 1954, in Bethlehem, he was a son of Beatrice E. (Getz) and the late Andrew Beam. He was the owner and operator of Gene’s Towing in Bath for many years. Gene was a member of the Bath Chemical Engine & Hose Company No. 1 Inc. and the Point Philips Rod & Gun Club. In addition to his mother, Gene is survived by stepson, Bryan Schutz, and brother, Andrew Beam. Gene was predeceased by his loving companion, Rhonda Schutz. Private services are under the direction of Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be presented to the American Cancer Society in loving memory of Gene.