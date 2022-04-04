The Lehigh Township Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, March 22 at 7 p.m. At the top of the agenda was the introduction of Veronica LaRoche, new Library Director of the Northampton Area Public Library. She attended the meeting to invite the township to the library, and to offer help where the Supervisors may need. Veronica stated, “If you could use any outreach from us, just let us know.”

The Northampton Area Public Library is located at 1615 Laubach Ave., Northampton. The library was opened on Aug. 23, 1969. It serves the townships of Lehigh, Allen, and East Allen, as well as the boroughs of Northampton, Bath and Chapman. National Library Week is April 3-9, during which time the library will offer a “fine-free week” as well as ongoing clubs, and new programs throughout the month. For more information, visit www.northamptonapl.org/.

In planning related items, and extension of time was granted to Timothy Pitts Preliminary/Final Major Subdivision until July 31, 2022.

An approval motion was made by Supervisor Phil Gogel to authorize an ordinance update committee to work on amendments to zoning pertaining to accessory solar systems and lawn care services. These updated ordinances would provide changes to the solar panel input/output kilowatts, as well as provide a solid account of what the definition of a “lawn care service” is.

Finally, the Lehigh Township Volunteer Fire Company was awarded a $295,000 grant under the Vehicle Replacement Program’s Primary Apparatus Fund. The 4550 Brush Truck that the township is seeking to bid on costs $435,000, leaving a balance of $140,000. The volunteer fire company sought and was awarded this funding balance by the township. The amount of $70,000 will come out of a contingency fund and $70,000 will come out of the township’s apparatus truck fund account. The 4550 Brush Truck is a lightweight, small vehicle that is able to be used on any call. It is commonly used to fight fires where larger fire trucks cannot go. The truck is used in rural environments to fight off-road fires, as well as be used in urban areas for first-responders due to its ability to navigate crowded streets.

The next Board of Supervisors meeting will be held Tuesday, April 12 at 7 p.m.