Dorothy W. Horton

Dorothy W. Horton, 91, of East Allen Township, formerly of Phillipsburg, NJ, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in ProMedica Bethlehem North, formerly ManorCare II, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Robert L. Horton, with whom she shared 66 loving years of marriage prior to his death in 2014. Born in Martins Creek, she was a daughter of the late George and Anna (Weaver) West. A member of the International Ladies’ Garment Workers’ Union, Dorothy was employed as a sewing machine operator at various mills in the region, before retiring in 1995. She loved flowers and gardening, and she was an avid bowler.

Survivors: Dorothy will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her children, Kim Brutschea and husband, Thomas, of East Allen Township, Ronald Horton and wife, Frances, of Tacoma, Washington, and Linda Coyle and husband, John, of East Allen Township; three grandchildren, Aaron Coyle, Michael Slack, and Kevin Horton; seven great-grandchildren, Michael, Lily, Caleb, Declan, Alexandria, Leila, and Princeton; a brother, George West of Coplay; sisters, Joyce Ott of Tatamy, and Pauline Bickford of Bangor; nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Robert, she was predeceased by an infant son Robert Horton, Jr.; a granddaughter, Ashley Slack; and a sister, Shirley LaBarre.

Services: A memorial service in celebration of Dorothy’s life will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the Allentown Rescue Mission, 335 W. Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA 18101.

Shirley A. Rice

Shirley A. Rice, 94, a resident of Gracedale, formerly of Moore Township, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg. Born in Bangor, she was a daughter of the late Robert F. Sr. and Lila J. (Clewell) Rice. A member of the International Ladies’ Garment Workers’ Union, Shirley was employed at various blouse mills in the Slate Belt area for more than 40 years before retiring in 1989. She was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1942 and has been an active and faithful member of the Nazareth Congregation since that time.

Survivors: She is survived by three siblings, Charles Rice and wife, Beatrice, of Wallkill, NY, Robert F. Rice, Jr. of Lower Mount Bethel Township, and Erma Oberholtzer of Upper Nazareth Township; and was the beloved aunt to Kevin Rice, Leslie Rice, Jennifer Bickford, Ellen Getz, and Jason Rice. She also had two great-nephews and four great-nieces. Shirley was predeceased by a sister, Elizabeth Correll.

Services: A graveside service will be held privately with the family. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath.

Susan K. Rowe

Susan K. Rowe, 71, of Walnutport, formerly of Upper Mount Bethel Township, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg. Born in Moore Township, she was the daughter of the late Herbert W. and Miriam I. (Frey) Bender. Susan attended Northampton High School. She was last employed by the County of Northampton at Gracedale and, prior to that, she was a sewing machine operator at the former Mary Fashion, Bath. Susan enjoyed cooking, baking and sewing, but more importantly, she cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren.

Survivors: She is survived by her loving daughter, Rebecca Laubach and boyfriend, Chad Keiser and his daughters, Trinity and Alexis; son Matthew Fenstermaker; grandchildren, Kristofer and Mirida; a half-brother, David Frey and wife, Trudy; along with nieces and nephews. Susan was predeceased by a brother, Larry H. Bender, Sr.; and a former husband, Thomas G. Fenstermaker.

Services: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. in Salem United Church of Christ, 2218 Community Drive, (Moorestown) Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Saturday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. in the church. Interment will be private. Arrangements for Susan’s cremation were provided by the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Susan’s family in care of the funeral home.