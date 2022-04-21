Municipality: Lower Nazareth Township
Road name: PA 33/PA 248 Interchange and PA 33/Hecktown Road Interchange
Between: – and –
Type of work: Construction
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Ramps will be closed and detoured at both interchanges for pavement rehabilitation work. Detours will be 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Closure and detour are as follows.
April 24-26 – Hecktown Road Interchange
April 27-28 – PA 33/PA 248 Interchange Ramps
April 29 – Hecktown Road Interchange
Detours –
PA 33/PA 248 Interchange
PA 248 to PA 33 South – Use PA 248 North to Main Street (Tatamy) Exit to PA 248 South
PA 33 North to PA 248 – Continue on PA 248 North to Main Street (Tatamy) to PA 33 South to PA 248
PA 33 South to PA 248 – Continue on PA 33 South to Hecktown Road Exit to PA 33 North to PA 248
PA 248 to PA 33 North – Use PA 248 Ramp to PA 33 South to Hecktown Road Exit to PA 33 North
PA 33/Hecktown Road Interchange
Hecktown Road to PA 33 South – Use Hecktown Ramp to PA 33 North to PA 248 Exit to PA 33 South
PA 33 South to Hecktown Road – Continue on PA 33 South to US 22 Interchange to PA 33 North Exit to Hecktown Road
PA 33 North to Hecktown Road – Continue on PA 33 North to PA 248 Exit to PA 33 South to Hecktown Road
Hecktown Road to PA 33 North – Use Hecktown Road Ramp to PA 33 South to US 22 Interchange to PA 33 North Exit
Start date: April 24
Est completion date: April 29
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: City of Easton
Road name: PA 611/North Delaware Drive
Between: Bushkill Drive and Park Street
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging for surveying work.
Start date: April 28
Est completion date: April 28
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to noon
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: City of Bethlehem
Road name: New Street
Between: PA 412 and Center Street
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Southbound lane restriction.
Start date: April 23
Est completion date: April 23
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: City of Bethlehem
Road name: New Street
Between: PA 412 and Center Street
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Northbound lane restriction.
Start date: April 24
Est completion date: April 24
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon / Williams Townships
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 71 (PA 33) and Exit 60 (PA 309)
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction for westbound shoulder work.
Start date: April 25
Est completion date: April 28
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: Freemansburg Avenue
Between: Hope Road and Stones Crossing
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: April 29
Est completion date: April 29
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Allen Township
Road name: Weaversville Road
Between: PA 329 and Schoenersville Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: April 27
Est completion date: April 29
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon Township
Road name: Interstate 78 East
Between: Lehigh County Line and Exit 67 (PA 412)
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction, moving operation.
Start date: April 25
Est completion date: April 25
Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 7 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Williams Township
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction, moving operation.
Start date: April 26
Est completion date: April 26
Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 7 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Williams Township
Road name: PA 33
Between: Interstate 78 and William Penn Highway
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Northbound lane restriction, moving operation.
Start date: April 27
Est completion date: April 27
Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 7 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer Township
Road name: PA 33
Between: William Penn Highway and Tatamy Exit
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Northbound lane restriction, moving operation.
Start date: April 28
Est completion date: April 28
Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 7 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield Township
Road name: PA 33
Between: Main Street (Tatamy) and Monroe County Line
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Northbound lane restriction, moving operation.
Start date: April 29
Est completion date: April 29
Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 7 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Township
Road name: Martins Creek Boulevard Highway
Between: PA 611 and River Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: April 25
Est completion date: April 27
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bangor / Washington
Road name: Messinger Street
Between: Messinger Street and Sunset Drive
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: April 28
Est completion date: April 29
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: City of Easton
Road name: US 22
Between: Fourth Street and PA 33
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Westbound lane restriction, moving operation.
Start date: April 27
Est completion date: April 28
Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 7 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: US 22
Between: PA 33 and Schoenersville Road
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Westbound lane restriction, moving operation.
Start date: April 29
Est completion date: April 29
Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 7 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
