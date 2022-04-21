Municipality: Lower Nazareth Township

Road name: PA 33/PA 248 Interchange and PA 33/Hecktown Road Interchange

Between: – and –

Type of work: Construction

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Ramps will be closed and detoured at both interchanges for pavement rehabilitation work. Detours will be 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Closure and detour are as follows.

April 24-26 – Hecktown Road Interchange

April 27-28 – PA 33/PA 248 Interchange Ramps

April 29 – Hecktown Road Interchange

Detours –

PA 33/PA 248 Interchange

PA 248 to PA 33 South – Use PA 248 North to Main Street (Tatamy) Exit to PA 248 South

PA 33 North to PA 248 – Continue on PA 248 North to Main Street (Tatamy) to PA 33 South to PA 248

PA 33 South to PA 248 – Continue on PA 33 South to Hecktown Road Exit to PA 33 North to PA 248

PA 248 to PA 33 North – Use PA 248 Ramp to PA 33 South to Hecktown Road Exit to PA 33 North

PA 33/Hecktown Road Interchange

Hecktown Road to PA 33 South – Use Hecktown Ramp to PA 33 North to PA 248 Exit to PA 33 South

PA 33 South to Hecktown Road – Continue on PA 33 South to US 22 Interchange to PA 33 North Exit to Hecktown Road

PA 33 North to Hecktown Road – Continue on PA 33 North to PA 248 Exit to PA 33 South to Hecktown Road

Hecktown Road to PA 33 North – Use Hecktown Road Ramp to PA 33 South to US 22 Interchange to PA 33 North Exit

Start date: April 24

Est completion date: April 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: City of Easton

Road name: PA 611/North Delaware Drive

Between: Bushkill Drive and Park Street

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging for surveying work.

Start date: April 28

Est completion date: April 28

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to noon

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: City of Bethlehem

Road name: New Street

Between: PA 412 and Center Street

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Southbound lane restriction.

Start date: April 23

Est completion date: April 23

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: City of Bethlehem

Road name: New Street

Between: PA 412 and Center Street

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Northbound lane restriction.

Start date: April 24

Est completion date: April 24

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon / Williams Townships

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 71 (PA 33) and Exit 60 (PA 309)

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction for westbound shoulder work.

Start date: April 25

Est completion date: April 28

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: Freemansburg Avenue

Between: Hope Road and Stones Crossing

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: April 29

Est completion date: April 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Hanover Township

Road name: PA 987/Airport Road

Between: PA 329 and Schoenersville Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction southbound.

Start date: April 25

Est completion date: April 26

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Allen Township

Road name: Weaversville Road

Between: PA 329 and Schoenersville Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: April 27

Est completion date: April 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon Township

Road name: Interstate 78 East

Between: Lehigh County Line and Exit 67 (PA 412)

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction, moving operation.

Start date: April 25

Est completion date: April 25

Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 7 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Williams Township

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction, moving operation.

Start date: April 26

Est completion date: April 26

Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 7 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Williams Township

Road name: PA 33

Between: Interstate 78 and William Penn Highway

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Northbound lane restriction, moving operation.

Start date: April 27

Est completion date: April 27

Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 7 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer Township

Road name: PA 33

Between: William Penn Highway and Tatamy Exit

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Northbound lane restriction, moving operation.

Start date: April 28

Est completion date: April 28

Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 7 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield Township

Road name: PA 33

Between: Main Street (Tatamy) and Monroe County Line

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Northbound lane restriction, moving operation.

Start date: April 29

Est completion date: April 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 7 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Allen Township

Road name: Weaversville Road

Between: PA 329 and Schoenersville Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: April 27

Est completion date: April 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Township

Road name: Martins Creek Boulevard Highway

Between: PA 611 and River Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: April 25

Est completion date: April 27

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bangor / Washington

Road name: Messinger Street

Between: Messinger Street and Sunset Drive

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: April 28

Est completion date: April 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: City of Easton

Road name: US 22

Between: Fourth Street and PA 33

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Westbound lane restriction, moving operation.

Start date: April 27

Est completion date: April 28

Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 7 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: US 22

Between: PA 33 and Schoenersville Road

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Westbound lane restriction, moving operation.

Start date: April 29

Est completion date: April 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 7 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

