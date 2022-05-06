A local Bath family could use their community’s help right now, and Point Phillips Hotel will assist by hosting a fundraiser on Monday, May 23 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Venna Miller, age 7 of Bath, is the daughter of Brieann (Merkle) and Gordon Miller. Venna was born with Patau syndrome, or Trisomy 13, a genetic disorder in which a person has an extra chromosome 13 (three copies of genetic material from chromosome 13, as opposed to the usual two copies). Trisomy 13 is very rare, with fewer than 20,000 U.S. cases per year.

Although a yearly visit to the hospital is not uncommon for Venna, this year was different. Venna caught a cold, which resulted in a hospital stay with an eventual diagnosis of severe sepsis, streptococcus pneumoniae, bacterial meningitis and complications coming off of a ventilator. Venna recently had a tracheostomy placed, requiring weeks of inpatient rehab, nursing and continuous care once she is discharged from the pediatric ICU.

Venna’s family has been by her side as she recovers so the community is coming together to assist the Miller family with their financial stress through a GoFundMe, a meal train and the fundraiser at Point Phillips Hotel.

If you’d like to donate to the GoFundMe page, visit HTTPS://GoFund.me/2325f483.

If you’d like to donate to the meal train, visit Mealtrain.com/n1zw7e.

If you’d like to participate in the Point Phillips Hotel fundraiser, reservations are advised. The fundraiser will take place on Monday, May 23 from 4 to 8 p.m. Point Phillips Hotel will be donating 50% of all sales on food and soft drinks for both dine-in and take-out orders to the Miller family. A donation jar will also be available to those wishing to donate who do not wish to dine or order. A basket raffle will also be held with 100% of proceeds going to the Miller family.

If you are interested in donating a basket or gift certificate for the Point Phillips basket raffle, call Jami at 484-695-6927.

Point Phillips Hotel is located at 943 Point Phillips Rd. in Bath. To make reservations, call 610-837-1544.