In this concluding column remembering Capt. Theodore H. Howell, Allen Township and Northampton Civil War veteran, Mr. Oberly and this writer visited the Gettysburg battlefield, where Howell was wounded in the epic three-day battle.

We visited the Pennsylvania monument where Capt. Howell and Company D of the 153rd Pa. Regiment are listed. He served in the Army of the Potomac, commanded by a Pennsylvanian, Gen. George Gordon Meade. Our state sent 3,000 officers and 25,000 uniformed men to fight in the battle, one-third of Meade’s command.

The bloody battle ended with 57,000 casualties. The monument preserves their action and courage for future generations.

Each Memorial Day, we attend services at Greenwood Cemetery in Howertown and stop at the Howell family burial plot. There, we remember Capt. Howell and his service to our nation.

We will be back in two weeks. Please join us!