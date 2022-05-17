The Bath Farmers’ Market, sponsored this year by Spengler Brown Law Offices and Buy Fresh Buy Local, celebrated their 15th season opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, May 14 in Monocacy Creek Park, at the clock.

In addition to a new day, time and location this year, the market also has a new manager, Karla Buckwalter.

Buckwalter stated the market will have over 20 vendors, however not all of them will be present for the entire season—some will be visiting or doing half of a season, with a two-weekend minimum. Those interested in becoming a vendor can still apply.

Buckwalter announced she will also be releasing a newsletter on Thursday mornings, which will provide residents with information on the vendors for the week and any news.

Carol Bear-Heckman kicked off the ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Heckman stated this is the market’s 15th year, which she referred to as “15 and fabulous.” Heckman introduced various volunteers and counted down from 10. With scissors in hand, Steven Brown of Spengler Brown Law Offices cut the ribbon and residents cheered.

The Bath Farmers’ Market will be held every Saturday, rain or shine, from 9 a.m. to noon May through September 24, at its new location, the Monocacy Creek clock, at the intersection of W. Main Street and Race Street in the Bath Borough.

A list of current vendors includes:

AK Farms – Fresh local fruits and veggies, eggs, smoked cheeses, pork products, and beef and pork jerky

Bizzle Bites – Dehydrated dog treats

BlendLife (food truck)

Christ Church of Bath, U.C.C. – Cookbooks, kitchen towels, cutlery, flowers, plants, and small baked goods

Couchpota-Doh! – Ecuadorian cuisine and empanadas

Five Saints Distilling – Vodka, whiskey, gin, orange liqueur, maple bourbon butter pecan rum, and raspberry-lavender absinthe

Gourmet Peanut Butter & More – Over a dozen flavored peanut butters, cooking oils, and local honey

Imagine Attic – Laser engraved cutting boards, coasters, wooden spoons, glass coasters, and more

Kula Heart Yoga & Wellness – Yoga classes, chair massages, and reflexology

Lua Cheia Soapary – All natural soaps, bath bombs, bath salts, shower steamers, sugar scrubs, and body butters

Matty’s Marvelous Makery – Freshly baked-from-scratch artisanal breads, scones, and spinach dips

Mystic World Creations – Handmade jewelry, keychains, suncatchers, and accessories using a variety of crystals that will be rotated weekly (accepts custom orders)

Northampton Public Library – Pop-up library every third Saturday with a children’s story time at 9:30, 10:30, and 11:30 a.m.

Roll With It – Sweet and savory eggrolls of many varieties

Simply Soy + Scent – Hand poured, natural soy jar candles, wax melts, and creams

Spengler Brown Law Offices

S. Seem Antiques & Artisans – Handmade wreaths, stuffed fruits and veggies, vintage baskets, and crafts

Sue’s Wood & Crafts – Handmade cutting boards, wooden bowls, and whimsical crafts

In addition to weekly vendors, the market will have food trucks on the other side of the creek, live music, and outdoor yoga from Kula Heart Yoga & Wellness. Free parking can be found in front of and behind the market and there will be arts and crafts for kids all season.

More information can be found at bathfarmersmarket.org and on their Facebook page, or market goers can email Manager Karla Buckwalter at bathmarketmanager@gmail.com.