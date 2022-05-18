Larry L. Laudenbach

Larry L. Laudenbach, 81, of Moore Township, formerly of Hopewell Junction, NY, was stricken at home and passed away while surrounded by his loving family on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg. He was the husband of Nellie E. (Elliott) Laudenbach. The couple would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on June 22. Born in Moore Township, he was a son of the late Lester and Melva L. (Andrews) Laudenbach. Larry attended Northampton High School. He was a driver education instructor and owner/operator of Good News Driving School in Moore Township for more than 30 years, before retiring. A faithful servant in Christ, Larry served as a pastor at Hopewell Wesleyan Church and was instrumental in opening Trinity Wesleyan Academy, both of New York. Additionally, he maintained a local ministry for shut-ins at numerous nursing facilities. In his free time, Larry enjoyed gardening. He was a member of Bethany Wesleyan Church of Cherryville.

Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Nellie, he will be deeply missed by his daughter, Sharon Chromiak and husband, Thomas, of Schnecksville; twin grandchildren, Sierra and Thomas; brother, Randy Laudenbach and wife, Florence, of Aiken, South Carolina; sisters, Frances Nonnemaker of Whitehall, and Jane Shaffer and husband, Philip, of Gratz, Pa.; brother-in-law, Rev. Edward Elliott and wife, Evelyn, of N. Chittenden, Vermont; nieces and nephews.

Services: A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 11 a.m. in Bethany Wesleyan Church, 675 Blue Mountain Dr., Cherryville, PA 18035. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Friday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. in the church. Interment will follow in Fairview. Cemetery, Moorestown. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Bethany Wesleyan Church of Cherryville.

Floyd E. Schlegel

June 28, 1928- Aug. 3, 2020

A memorial/musical tribute will be held to honor the life of Floyd E. Schlegel on June 12 at 4 p.m. at St. John’s UCC in Nazareth, 183 S. Broad St., Nazareth.

Music was his life passion and Floyd enjoyed an outstanding career as a music educator, which included teaching positions in public schools at State College and Nazareth.

All are welcome to come pay their respects and remember Floyd’s legacy.