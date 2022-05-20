The Lehigh Township Board of Supervisors met on May 10 at 7 p.m. Extensions of time were granted to Vineyard Estates: Melo Enterprises Preliminary Major Subdivision Plan, Gertner/Goodman Annexation Final Plan, and Michael & Martina Obenski Land Development Plan until July 31. The Hills at Greenock requested and were granted the release of an escrow worth $3,524 to DLP Construction Management on May 4. Greg Beige’s lot consolidation request was approved. He currently owns two deeded lots, and requested them be consolidated into a single lot to build a new home on.

In other news, there is a recreational board opening for any township resident interested. The board meets the third Monday of each month. Individuals should send a letter of interest to arehrig@lehightownship.com.

There have been several high school baseball games played so far this year at Bryfogle Park. The refreshment stand is open. The Lion’s Club submitted a check for shed renovations. Renovations should take two weeks to complete. Four dead ash trees were taken down and removed from Danielsville Park. Yoga at Danielsville Park is still subject to weather. For more information visit www.lehightownship.com.

New yard waste hours have been implemented for the spring/summer season. The new hours, effective immediately, are Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is closed on Sunday.

Permits for zoning have increased this past month, mostly due to more climate weather. A new solar panel ordinance will be voted on next month allowing an increase from 18 kilowatts to 30 kilowatts on roof-mounted accessory solar panels. The ground-mounted accessory solar panels are still restricted to 1,000 sq. ft. regardless of kilowatt output.

May 11-17th is National Police Week. During this week fallen officers are honored and current officers are thanked for their service. The Lehigh Township Police Department submitted their monthly activities report on Tuesday. Included in the report were: 217 calls were logged and 1,458 activities were logged, 60 summary traffic violations and 23 equipment repair/warnings were issued, 20 criminals were processed through the Booking Center, and there was one DUI. The Fourth Annual K9 Cash 5K Run/1 Mile Pet Walk and POV K9 Kop Car Show will be held on September 17 at Delps Park in Danielsville.

The next Lehigh Township Board of Supervisors meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 24 at 7 p.m.