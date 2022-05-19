Nazareth music educators were recognized and honored by the NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants) Foundation at the May 10 school board meeting. The NAMM Foundation bestows the “Best Communities for Music Education” award to districts that, according to the criteria on the NAMM website, have “…outstanding efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students and community leaders who have made music education part of a well-rounded education. Designations are made to districts and schools that demonstrate an exceptionally high commitment and access to music education.” The Nazareth School District was one of 80 schools recognized nationwide.

A presentation at the meeting thanked these educators for their dedication to students and music education: Michelle Ruhf, Kenneth N. Butz Jr. Elementary School; Megan Hoffman, Lower Nazareth Elementary School; Aaron Bogligitz, Floyd R. Shafer Elementary School; Rachel Aston, Nazareth Area Intermediate School; Adam Greger, Nazareth Area Intermediate School; Jennifer Mann, Nazareth Area Intermediate School; Laura Sabol, multiple schools across the district; Nichole Boger, Nazareth Area Middle School; Lauren van Thiel, Nazareth Area Middle School; Rick Hillborn, Nazareth Area Middle and High School; Kelly Rochi, Nazareth Area High School, and Frank Felix, Nazareth Area High School.

During public comment a parent raised concerns about the curriculum and education being provided by Colonial Intermediate Unit 20 in the district. She believes that they are operating without proper oversight and teaching subjects such as critical race theory (CRT), gender non-conforming and social and emotional learning.

“As a parent, I am very concerned with my money going towards CRT,” she said.

A few other parents joined in voicing their concerns about the topic.

“I am not racist, but I don’t want CRT or trans information in schools,” said one father.

Linda G. Stubits, a board member, agreed that there should be more oversight and that the parent’s concerns should be addressed.

The next school board meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 24 at 7 p.m.