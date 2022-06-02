Two months after appearing before the Allen Township Board of Supervisors to express concern over rapid firing at the Lappawinzo Fish and Game Association, Kim Koehler stood before the board again. This time, she presented a petition signed by fellow business owners and residents, asking the township to address the alleged disturbances caused by the organization.

“There has been a drastic increase in shooting activities,” Koehler said.

She cited a 1996 ruling by the Board of Supervisors that limited the days and times when shooting would be permitted. The petition claims these rules are being ignored. Instead, neighboring residents describe the sounds coming from the property as those out of a “warzone,” with rapid firing causing safety concerns and ammunition reaching areas outside the property.

The petition also claims that the environment is at risk. According to the petition, wetlands have moved, man made ponds have been created, and hundreds of tires are stored on the property for shooting activities. The petition also alleges that the Department of Environmental Protection has not approved these changes.

The petition further states that members of the association who have voiced concern over these recent activities have been forced to surrender their membership. Meanwhile, neighbors fear physical injury and financial harm to their property values.

Supervisors did not comment on the petition.

In other news, supervisors approved a new fuel tank controller system. The current system is 30 years-old and “quite antiquated,” according to township manager Ilene Eckhart.

Because of an eight to ten week lead time for parts, Eckhart asked for the board’s decision early to ensure the system is installed by the fall. The cost of the system is $87,560, paid for by the township’s American Rescue Act funding.

Finally, supervisors discussed the Northampton Business Center at 2258 Howertown Rd. Developer Jaindl Watson requested the release of $11 million in security from their $13 million escrow. However, the township engineer recommended a release of only $10.8 million due to outstanding work. The property still needs paving and stormwater irrigation.

Supervisor Dale Hassler voiced concern over the concrete plant on the property. The board approved the temporary plant in March 2021 with the caveat that it be away from nearby residential areas. However, the developer moved the concrete plant without consulting the board. The plant now sits off Mud Lane and near several homes.

“That doesn’t sit well,” said Hassler. “[The developers] could have at least come to the board and justified it.”

The township will send a note to the developer expressing this concern. Supervisors will also ask the developer to install tractor-trailer signage, as they have promised.

The next Allen Township Board of Supervisors meeting will be on Tuesday, June 14, at 7 p.m.