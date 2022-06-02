Jean M. Lotti

Jean M. Lotti, 87, of Danielsville, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Lotti, with whom she shared 64 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2019. Born in Danielsville, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Alma (Kahler) Muffley. A member of the International Ladies’ Garment Workers’ Union, Jean was employed for many years as a sewing machine operator at the former Mary Fashion in Bath, until retiring. She enjoyed playing bingo as well as slot games at the casino, and she loved attracting hummingbirds to her feeder. Jean was a member of Emmanuel’s Lutheran Church.

Survivors: Jean will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her children, Susan Marcks and husband, Daniel, of Northampton, and Donald Lotti and wife, Debra, of Bath; five grandchildren, Chris, Adam, Daniel, Steven, and Curtis; 12 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; a brother, Dale Muffley and wife, Janet, of Danielsville; a sister, Joanne Wambold and husband, Grant, of Danielsville; along with nieces and nephews.

Services: Private. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Emmanuel’s Lutheran Church, 3175 Valley View Drive, Bath, PA 18014.