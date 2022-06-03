Municipality: Lower Nazareth Township
Road name: PA 33/PA 248 Interchange and PA 33/Hecktown Road Interchange
Between: – and –
Type of work: Construction
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Ramps will be closed and detoured at both interchanges for pavement rehabilitation work. Detours will be 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Closure and detour are as follows.
June 5 to June 9 – PA 248 Interchange and Hecktown Road Interchange
Detours –
PA 33/PA 248 Interchange
PA 248 to PA 33 South – Use PA 248 North to Main Street (Tatamy) Exit to PA 248 South
PA 33 North to PA 248 – Continue on PA 248 North to Main Street (Tatamy) to PA 33 South to PA 248
PA 33 South to PA 248 – Continue on PA 33 South to Hecktown Road Exit to PA 33 North to PA 248
PA 248 to PA 33 North – Use PA 248 Ramp to PA 33 South to Hecktown Road Exit to PA 33 North
PA 33/Hecktown Road Interchange
Hecktown Road to PA 33 South – Use Hecktown Ramp to PA 33 North to PA 248 Exit to PA 33 South
PA 33 South to Hecktown Road – Continue on PA 33 South to US 22 Interchange to PA 33 North Exit to Hecktown Road
PA 33 North to Hecktown Road – Continue on PA 33 North to PA 248 Exit to PA 33 South to Hecktown Road
Hecktown Road to PA 33 North – Use Hecktown Road Ramp to PA 33 South to US 22 Interchange to PA 33 North Exit
Municipality: Various
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)
Type of work: Guide Rail Repair
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restrictions both directions for a project to upgrade guiderail on the Interstate 78 median. Please use caution.
Start date: June 8
Est completion date: Oct. 31
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Various
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Lehigh County Line and Exit 75 (To PA 611)
Type of work: Construction
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for concrete repair work. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones.
Start date: June 6
Est completion date: June 11
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: PA 33
Between: Newburg Road and PA 248
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restriction for core boring work.
Start date: June 6
Est completion date: June 10
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Lower Saucon Township
Road name: Lower Saucon Road
Between: Apple Butter Road and Easton Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: June 6
Est completion date: June 8
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Easton City / Williams Township
Road name: PA 611/South Delaware Drive
Between: Fourth Street and Bucks County Line
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: June 9
Est completion date: June 10
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Upper Nazareth Township
Road name: Penn Allen
Between: Daniels Road and Mauch Chunk
Type of work: Brush Cutting
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: June 6
Est completion date: June 6
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Whitetail Deer Drive
Between: Grouse Drive and Valley View
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging westbound.
Start date: June 7
Est completion date: June 10
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Scenic Drive
Between: Mountain View Drive and Bushkill Drive
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: June 6
Est completion date: June 10
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Forks/Easton
Road name: Knox Avenue
Between: College Avenue and Fairfield Avenue
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: June 6
Est completion date: June 10
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Mt. Bethel Township
Road name: Martin’s Creek Blvd Hwy
Between: PA 611 and River Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: June 6
Est completion date: June 10
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
