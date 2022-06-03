Municipality: Lower Nazareth Township

Road name: PA 33/PA 248 Interchange and PA 33/Hecktown Road Interchange

Between: – and –

Type of work: Construction

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Ramps will be closed and detoured at both interchanges for pavement rehabilitation work. Detours will be 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Closure and detour are as follows.

June 5 to June 9 – PA 248 Interchange and Hecktown Road Interchange

Detours –

PA 33/PA 248 Interchange

PA 248 to PA 33 South – Use PA 248 North to Main Street (Tatamy) Exit to PA 248 South

PA 33 North to PA 248 – Continue on PA 248 North to Main Street (Tatamy) to PA 33 South to PA 248

PA 33 South to PA 248 – Continue on PA 33 South to Hecktown Road Exit to PA 33 North to PA 248

PA 248 to PA 33 North – Use PA 248 Ramp to PA 33 South to Hecktown Road Exit to PA 33 North

PA 33/Hecktown Road Interchange

Hecktown Road to PA 33 South – Use Hecktown Ramp to PA 33 North to PA 248 Exit to PA 33 South

PA 33 South to Hecktown Road – Continue on PA 33 South to US 22 Interchange to PA 33 North Exit to Hecktown Road

PA 33 North to Hecktown Road – Continue on PA 33 North to PA 248 Exit to PA 33 South to Hecktown Road

Hecktown Road to PA 33 North – Use Hecktown Road Ramp to PA 33 South to US 22 Interchange to PA 33 North Exit

Municipality: Various

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)

Type of work: Guide Rail Repair

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restrictions both directions for a project to upgrade guiderail on the Interstate 78 median. Please use caution.

Start date: June 8

Est completion date: Oct. 31

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Various

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Lehigh County Line and Exit 75 (To PA 611)

Type of work: Construction

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for concrete repair work. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones.

Start date: June 6

Est completion date: June 11

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: PA 33

Between: Newburg Road and PA 248

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restriction for core boring work.

Start date: June 6

Est completion date: June 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Lower Saucon Township

Road name: Lower Saucon Road

Between: Apple Butter Road and Easton Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: June 6

Est completion date: June 8

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Easton City / Williams Township

Road name: PA 611/South Delaware Drive

Between: Fourth Street and Bucks County Line

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: June 9

Est completion date: June 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Upper Nazareth Township

Road name: Penn Allen

Between: Daniels Road and Mauch Chunk

Type of work: Brush Cutting

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: June 6

Est completion date: June 6

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Whitetail Deer Drive

Between: Grouse Drive and Valley View

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging westbound.

Start date: June 7

Est completion date: June 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Scenic Drive

Between: Mountain View Drive and Bushkill Drive

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: June 6

Est completion date: June 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Forks/Easton

Road name: Knox Avenue

Between: College Avenue and Fairfield Avenue

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: June 6

Est completion date: June 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Mt. Bethel Township

Road name: Martin’s Creek Blvd Hwy

Between: PA 611 and River Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: June 6

Est completion date: June 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

