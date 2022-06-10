Municipality: Lower Nazareth Township

Road name: PA 33/PA 248 Interchange and PA 33/Hecktown Road Interchange

Between: – and –

Type of work: Construction

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Ramps will be closed and detoured at both interchanges for pavement rehabilitation work. Detours will be 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Closure and detour are as follows.

June 12 to June 16 – PA 248 Interchange and Hecktown Road Interchange

Detours –

PA 33/PA 248 Interchange

PA 248 to PA 33 South – Use PA 248 North to Main Street (Tatamy) Exit to PA 248 South

PA 33 North to PA 248 – Continue on PA 248 North to Main Street (Tatamy) to PA 33 South to PA 248

PA 33 South to PA 248 – Continue on PA 33 South to Hecktown Road Exit to PA 33 North to PA 248

PA 248 to PA 33 North – Use PA 248 Ramp to PA 33 South to Hecktown Road Exit to PA 33 North

PA 33/Hecktown Road Interchange

Hecktown Road to PA 33 South – Use Hecktown Ramp to PA 33 North to PA 248 Exit to PA 33 South

PA 33 South to Hecktown Road – Continue on PA 33 South to US 22 Interchange to PA 33 North Exit to Hecktown Road

PA 33 North to Hecktown Road – Continue on PA 33 North to PA 248 Exit to PA 33 South to Hecktown Road

Hecktown Road to PA 33 North – Use Hecktown Road Ramp to PA 33 South to US 22 Interchange to PA 33 North Exit

Municipality: Williams Township

Road name: Morgan Hill Road

Between: Cedarville Road and Raubsville Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: June 13

Est completion date: June 13

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Williams Township

Road name: Hexenkopf Road

Between: Morgan Hill Road and Raubsville Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: June 16

Est completion date: June 17

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield Township

Road name: Jacobsburg Road

Between: Bushkill Center Road and Fehr Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: June 13

Est completion date: June 17

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield/Washington Townships

Road name: PA 191

Between: Sullivan Trail and County Line

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: June 13

Est completion date: June 17

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Easton/Forks

Road name: PA 611

Between: Bushkill Drive and Lower Mud Run Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: June 13

Est completion date: June 17

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Whitetail Deer Drive

Between: Grouse Drive and Valley View

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: June 13

Est completion date: June 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: City of Easton

Road name: North 13th Street

Between: Bushkill Drive and Northampton Street

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: June 16

Est completion date: June 16

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Point Phillips Road

Between: Mountainview Drive and Scenic Drive

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging westbound.

Start date: June 17

Est completion date: June 17

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Scenic Drive

Between: Mountainview Drive and Bushkill Drive

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: June 13

Est completion date: June 17

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) and Exit 67 (PA 412)

Type of work: Bridge Repair

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions.

Start date: June 14

Est completion date: June 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: City of Bethlehem

Road name: PA 378/Wyandotte Street

Between: Kohler Drive and Fiot Avenue

Type of work: Utility Work

Work being done by: Local Utility

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction for UGI utility work.

Start date: June 13

Est completion date: July 1

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: City of Bethlehem

Road name: PA 378 and Broadway (5 Points Intersection)

Between: – and –

Type of work: Utility Work

Work being done by: Local Utility

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for UGI utility work.

Start date: June 12

Est completion date: June 16

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

