Municipality: Lower Nazareth Township
Road name: PA 33/PA 248 Interchange and PA 33/Hecktown Road Interchange
Between: – and –
Type of work: Construction
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Ramps will be closed and detoured at both interchanges for pavement rehabilitation work. Detours will be 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Closure and detour are as follows.
June 12 to June 16 – PA 248 Interchange and Hecktown Road Interchange
Detours –
PA 33/PA 248 Interchange
PA 248 to PA 33 South – Use PA 248 North to Main Street (Tatamy) Exit to PA 248 South
PA 33 North to PA 248 – Continue on PA 248 North to Main Street (Tatamy) to PA 33 South to PA 248
PA 33 South to PA 248 – Continue on PA 33 South to Hecktown Road Exit to PA 33 North to PA 248
PA 248 to PA 33 North – Use PA 248 Ramp to PA 33 South to Hecktown Road Exit to PA 33 North
PA 33/Hecktown Road Interchange
Hecktown Road to PA 33 South – Use Hecktown Ramp to PA 33 North to PA 248 Exit to PA 33 South
PA 33 South to Hecktown Road – Continue on PA 33 South to US 22 Interchange to PA 33 North Exit to Hecktown Road
PA 33 North to Hecktown Road – Continue on PA 33 North to PA 248 Exit to PA 33 South to Hecktown Road
Hecktown Road to PA 33 North – Use Hecktown Road Ramp to PA 33 South to US 22 Interchange to PA 33 North Exit
Municipality: Williams Township
Road name: Morgan Hill Road
Between: Cedarville Road and Raubsville Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: June 13
Est completion date: June 13
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Williams Township
Road name: Hexenkopf Road
Between: Morgan Hill Road and Raubsville Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: June 16
Est completion date: June 17
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield Township
Road name: Jacobsburg Road
Between: Bushkill Center Road and Fehr Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: June 13
Est completion date: June 17
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield/Washington Townships
Road name: PA 191
Between: Sullivan Trail and County Line
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: June 13
Est completion date: June 17
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Easton/Forks
Road name: PA 611
Between: Bushkill Drive and Lower Mud Run Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: June 13
Est completion date: June 17
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Whitetail Deer Drive
Between: Grouse Drive and Valley View
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: June 13
Est completion date: June 15
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: City of Easton
Road name: North 13th Street
Between: Bushkill Drive and Northampton Street
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: June 16
Est completion date: June 16
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Point Phillips Road
Between: Mountainview Drive and Scenic Drive
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging westbound.
Start date: June 17
Est completion date: June 17
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Scenic Drive
Between: Mountainview Drive and Bushkill Drive
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: June 13
Est completion date: June 17
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) and Exit 67 (PA 412)
Type of work: Bridge Repair
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions.
Start date: June 14
Est completion date: June 15
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: City of Bethlehem
Road name: PA 378/Wyandotte Street
Between: Kohler Drive and Fiot Avenue
Type of work: Utility Work
Work being done by: Local Utility
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction for UGI utility work.
Start date: June 13
Est completion date: July 1
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: City of Bethlehem
Road name: PA 378 and Broadway (5 Points Intersection)
Between: – and –
Type of work: Utility Work
Work being done by: Local Utility
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for UGI utility work.
Start date: June 12
Est completion date: June 16
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
