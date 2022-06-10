Floyd E. Schlegel

June 28, 1928- Aug. 3, 2020

A memorial/musical tribute will be held to honor the life of Floyd E. Schlegel on June 12 at 4 p.m. at St. John’s UCC in Nazareth, 183 S. Broad St., Nazareth.

Music was his life passion and Floyd enjoyed an outstanding career as a music educator, which included teaching positions in public schools at State College and Nazareth.

All are welcome to come pay their respects and remember Floyd’s legacy.

Kathleen E. Schleppy

Kathleen E. Schleppy, 75 of Bath-Moore Twp., Pa. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at her residence. Born March 2, 1947 in Allentown, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Dallas N. Kohler and the late Rita E. (Musseman) Kohler. She was the wife of the late Richard C. Schleppy who passed away Oct. 9, 2019.

Kathleen was a homemaker caring for her family all her life. She was a member of Sacred Heart R.C. Church, Bath, Pa. Kathleen had a love for music and a talent to play the organ which allowed her to become Church Organist and Church Choir Director for her home church for over 40 years until retiring. She was a very committed parishioner, and an active member of the annual Church picnic committee for years.

Surviving are daughter, Lisa A. wife of Brian Weaver, sons, Richard C. Schleppy, II and Jason M. Dorner and fiancé Katie Runyon all of Bath, Pa. Two step-grandsons, Casey and family and Nikki. She was predeceased by a brother, James D. Kohler, and sister, Jeanette Dorner.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 115 Washington Street Bath, PA 18014 with the Rev. Fr. Christopher S. Butera officiating. The family received friends from 9 to 10 a.m. at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA 18067. Interment followed in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Bath, PA.

Contributions: May be made in her memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Klecknersville Vol. Fire Co. both c/o the funeral home.