Road name: PA 248

Between: Municipal Road and Maple Drive

Type of work: Bridge Repair

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Other explanation: 24 Hours

Dates: June 21- July 21

Road will be closed and detoured for bridge repairs to the PA 248 Bridge over a tributary to Birch Creek. Truck detour will utilize Blue Mountain Drive to PA 946, car detour will utilize PA 946 to Municipal Drive.

The PA 248 Bridge is a reinforced concrete slab structure originally built in 1928, it is structurally deficient with a weight restriction of 25 tons. The bridge is 12 feet long and 25 feet wide. PA 248 in this area has an average daily traffic of 10,272 vehicles.

