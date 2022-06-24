Municipality: City of Easton
Road name: PA 611/North Delaware Drive
Between: Bushkill Drive and Park Street
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging for surveying work.
Start date: June 28
Est completion date: June 29
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Various
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)
Type of work: Construction
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for concrete repair work. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones.
Start date: June 27
Est completion date: July 1
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Lehigh Township
Road name: PA 248
Between: Municipal Road and Maple Drive
Type of work: Bridge Repair
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: 24 Hours
Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured for bridge repairs to the PA 248 Bridge over a tributary to Bertsch Creek.
Truck detour will utilize Blue Mountain Drive to PA 946, car detour will utilize PA 946 to Municipal Drive.
The PA 248 Bridge is a reinforced concrete slab structure originally built in 1928, it is structurally deficient with a weight restriction of 25 tons. The bridge is 12 feet long and 25 feet wide. PA 248 in this area has an average daily traffic of 10,272 vehicles.
Start date: June 21
Est completion date: July 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 24/7
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Allen Township
Road name: Seemsville Road
Between: Nor Bath Boulevard and Old Carriage Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging southbound.
Start date: June 27
Est completion date: June 28
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Point Phillips Road
Between: Scenic Drive and Mountain View Drive
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: June 29
Est completion date: June 29
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Whitetail Deer Drive
Between: Valley View Drive and Grouse Drive
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: June 30
Est completion date: July 1
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Scenic Drive
Between: Mountain View Drive and Bushkill Drive
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: June 27
Est completion date: July 1
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Pen Argyl Borough
Road name: Pen Argyl Road
Between: PA 191 and Main Street
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: June 27
Est completion date: June 28
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Easton / Forks / Upper Lower Mt. Bethel
Road name: PA 611
Between: Bushkill Drive and Portland Borough
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: June 29
Est completion date: July 1
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Washington / Plainfield
Road name: PA 191
Between: Sullivan Trail and PA 512
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: June 27
Est completion date: July 1
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon Township
Road name: Lower Saucon Road
Between: Apple Butter Road and Easton Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: June 27
Est completion date: June 28
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon Township
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 71 (PA 33) and Exit 67 (PA 412)
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Westbound lane restriction.
Start date: June 29
Est completion date: June 29
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon Township
Road name: Flint Hill Road
Between: PA 412 and Bucks County Line
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: June 30
Est completion date: June 30
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
