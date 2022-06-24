Municipality: City of Easton

Road name: PA 611/North Delaware Drive

Between: Bushkill Drive and Park Street

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging for surveying work.

Start date: June 28

Est completion date: June 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Various

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)

Type of work: Construction

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for concrete repair work. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones.

Start date: June 27

Est completion date: July 1

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Lehigh Township

Road name: PA 248

Between: Municipal Road and Maple Drive

Type of work: Bridge Repair

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: 24 Hours

Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured for bridge repairs to the PA 248 Bridge over a tributary to Bertsch Creek.

Truck detour will utilize Blue Mountain Drive to PA 946, car detour will utilize PA 946 to Municipal Drive.

The PA 248 Bridge is a reinforced concrete slab structure originally built in 1928, it is structurally deficient with a weight restriction of 25 tons. The bridge is 12 feet long and 25 feet wide. PA 248 in this area has an average daily traffic of 10,272 vehicles.

Start date: June 21

Est completion date: July 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 24/7

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Allen Township

Road name: Seemsville Road

Between: Nor Bath Boulevard and Old Carriage Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging southbound.

Start date: June 27

Est completion date: June 28

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Point Phillips Road

Between: Scenic Drive and Mountain View Drive

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: June 29

Est completion date: June 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Whitetail Deer Drive

Between: Valley View Drive and Grouse Drive

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: June 30

Est completion date: July 1

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Scenic Drive

Between: Mountain View Drive and Bushkill Drive

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: June 27

Est completion date: July 1

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Pen Argyl Borough

Road name: Pen Argyl Road

Between: PA 191 and Main Street

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: June 27

Est completion date: June 28

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Easton / Forks / Upper Lower Mt. Bethel

Road name: PA 611

Between: Bushkill Drive and Portland Borough

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: June 29

Est completion date: July 1

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Washington / Plainfield

Road name: PA 191

Between: Sullivan Trail and PA 512

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: June 27

Est completion date: July 1

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon Township

Road name: Lower Saucon Road

Between: Apple Butter Road and Easton Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: June 27

Est completion date: June 28

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon Township

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 71 (PA 33) and Exit 67 (PA 412)

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Westbound lane restriction.

Start date: June 29

Est completion date: June 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon Township

Road name: Flint Hill Road

Between: PA 412 and Bucks County Line

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: June 30

Est completion date: June 30

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

