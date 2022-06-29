Patricia Cunningham, a teacher at Nazareth Area High School, has been selected as one of five participants in C-SPAN’s 2022 Teacher Fellowship Program. Cunningham will collaborate with C-SPAN’s Education Relations team for four weeks to create content for C-SPAN Classroom, a free online teaching resource.

Cunningham teaches AP Macroeconomics, AP Microeconomics, and AP United States Government and Politics. She currently coaches the Debate, Mock Trial and Model United Nations teams at the high school and advises the Junior Class Executive Council. She is the chair of the Social Studies Department and serves as a member of the high school’s Academic Achievement Team and Power User Group. Cunningham has been an AP Reader for the United States Government and Politics exam for the last three years and recently completed a Master of Arts in Political Science at Lehigh University.

Through the fellowship, Cunningham will partner with C-SPAN to expand the collection of digital resources. C-SPAN Classroom provides middle and high school teachers with video-based content including lesson plans, bell ringers, current events videos, inquiry-based deliberations and more.

Each fellow was selected by a panel of C-SPAN representatives and evaluated based on their innovative use of C-SPAN programming in their curriculum, commitment to professional development and creative use of technology and social platforms. The educators will receive $1,000 for participating in the program.

“The fellowship program allows us to expand our vast collection of digital resources both in the diversity of content, as well as methods for teachers to incorporate them into their classrooms,” said Craig McAndrew, director of C-SPAN Education Relations. “We’re honored to work with committed teachers around the country, and our team is excited to have Patricia on board with us this summer.”

The Fellowship Program, now in its 29th year, is sponsored by C-SPAN’s Education Foundation, a charitable organization created by C-SPAN. C-SPAN Classroom is an entity of C-SPAN, which is funded by America’s cable television companies. In Nazareth, C-SPAN is available locally on Service Electric.

“We’re proud to partner with C-SPAN on their educational initiatives, including C-SPAN Classroom, and are thrilled to congratulate Patricia Cunningham on being selected as a C-SPAN Teacher Fellow,” said Steve Salash, Senior Director of Marketing at Service Electric Cable TV & Communications.

The Fellowship will take place virtually in July. The program will coincide with C-SPAN’s Summer Educators’ Conferences for middle and high school teachers, which will be held virtually at the end of July. Cunningham and the other fellows will participate in the conferences and discuss how they use C-SPAN in their classrooms.

Educators can learn more about teacher opportunities with C-SPAN, including the Fellowship Program, conferences and free online training at www.c-span.org/classroom/opportunities/.