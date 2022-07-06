Jeanette J. Dietz

Jeanette J. Dietz, 83, of Bath, Pa. passed away Monday, June 27 at her residence.

Jeanette was born in Nazareth, Pa. on Aug. 30, 1938, a daughter of the late Joseph and Cecilia (Rubby) Todora.

She was the wife of the late Arlington Dietz.

Jeanette worked as a housekeeper at Gracedale Nursing Home in Nazareth, Pa. for 20 years until retiring.

Jeanette is survived by a son Michael J. Dietz, and four sisters, Josephine Williams, Stephanie Heckman, Angie Kierbacher, and Rose Gates.

Services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bartholomew Funeral Home, 243 S. Walnut St., Bath, PA.

Charlotte A. Eckert

Charlotte A. Eckert, 74, formerly of Bath and Nazareth, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg. She was the wife of the late Richard T.F. Eckert, with whom she shared 14 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2003. Born in Wilson Borough, she was the daughter of the late Peter Horveath and Ruth E. (Kresge) Sigafoos, and stepdaughter of the late William J. Sigafoos, Sr. She attended Nazareth High School. A member of the International Ladies’ Garment Workers’ Union, Charlotte was employed for more than 20 years at the former Gino & Jack’s Sportswear in Moore Township. She was also a member of the Point Phillips Rod & Gun Club.

Survivors: Charlotte is survived by a brother, John W. Sigafoos; two stepsisters, Deborah Macaulay and Lorraine Hooge; a stepbrother, Peter Horveath; nieces and nephews; and cousins. In addition to her husband, Richard, she was predeceased by two brothers, Dennis B. and William J. Sigafoos, Jr.

Services: A graveside service was held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 2 p.m. in Green Mount Cemetery, Bath. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the American Cancer Society.