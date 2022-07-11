The Moore Township Board of Supervisors met Tuesday, July 5 to discuss website updates, monthly reports, and bids for Schiavone Farm. During the meeting, the supervisors also received Moore Township Planning Commission Chairman John Becker’s resignation letter effective Dec. 31, 2022, which was submitted for next month’s agenda.

The supervisors began the meeting with discussions regarding various subdivision plans and revisions. Nico DelSerro’s major subdivision was granted an extension of time to August 31 due to inactivity. Nothing has been submitted since they requested relief from the supervisors at the end of last year, Becker told the board. If no plans come in by the Planning Commission’s July 25 meeting, the Planning Commission will vote to deny the plan based on Keystone Consulting Engineer’s review letter dated June 21, 2021.

The board also approved the sewage planning module in the Jason Kocher minor subdivision, but tabled the Ashwood Construction Whitetail Acres major subdivision plan discussion for the August 2 meeting. No extension of time has been submitted yet, and the board will vote to deny the plan unless they receive an extension by the next meeting.

The supervisors unanimously approved a proposed SALDO revision for electronic application submissions and the additional requirement for applicants and engineers to provide their email addresses, which will significantly help the township engineer. The revision will require both hard copies and electronic copies of all submissions.

In other business, Moore Township Police Chief Gary West reported that the township had a total of 335 incidents during June. There were 12 verbal and written warnings issued, 45 traffic citations, five arrests for simple assault, cyber harassment of a child, criminal trespassing, strangulation and simple assault, and possession of a weapon with intent to use. There were also two non-traffic citations issued for harassment and disorderly conduct, five reportable accidents, and two non-reportable accidents.

West expressed the township police department has been experiencing an issue with overtime due to the transfer of an officer to Northampton Borough. The township police department interviewed Fatima Zimmer for a position as a part-time police officer. Zimmer is a graduate of the Allentown Police Academy, passed her Act 57 background requirements, and is Act 120 certified by the Municipal Police Academy’s Training and Education Commission. The supervisors voted unanimously to approve Zimmer’s part-time hire.

West also presented quotes for two new 2022 Ford Explorer police vehicles, which will be paid for by the $106,525 LSA grant the department received for the vehicles. The quote from the New Holland Auto Group for the two vehicles totaled $99,405 and the quote from Koch 33 was for $99,495, with a difference of $90. However, New Holland currently has the vehicles in stock, whereas Koch 33 does not. Supervisor’s raised questions about where the vehicles will be serviced since Koch 33 is closer, but West assured the board the department has not had issues with where they go for warranty or service work and can go to any Ford dealer. The department has done business with New Holland in the past for other vehicles and has had a positive experience with them. Ultimately, the board voted to approve the purchase of the vehicles from New Holland.

Fire Police Captain and Klecknersville Rangers Volunteer Fire Company Fire Recorder Jason Harhart reported there were a total of 31 fire calls for the month of May, which included four fires, two motor vehicle accidents, one fire police call, three automatic fire alarms, nine ambulance assists, and seven mutual aid calls for fires in Lehigh Township and Bath. There were also fire calls for a spill, trees down, wires down, a gas leak, and a carbon monoxide alarm. Additionally, the fire company had 39 ambulance calls during May.

Public Works Director Craig Hoffman reported the department completed a scratch coat and two-inch overlay paving on Bok Road. The department also received the snow plow they ordered in January and replaced two pipes on Birch Road and Glaze Road.

Richard Gable with the First Regional Compost Authority reported they purchased a new horizontal grinder at a cost of $607,168. FRCA traded in a stacking machine that wasn’t being used for $10,000, which brought the total to $597,168. They received approval for $700,000 from a 902-recycling grant but must spend the money before it is refunded by the grant, so the FRCA took out a $600,000 loan for the machine.

Next, the Recreation Commission requested the boards approval for fitness equipment that will go around an area of the football field, which would roughly cost $12,500. However, Township Manager Nicholas Steiner requested quotes for the equipment and for the commission to figure out the permanent location for the equipment first before a decision is made.

The Land and Environmental Protection Board reported they intend to advertise for the upcoming Electronics Recycling Day, which will be on Saturday, August 6 from 9 to 11 a.m. and the board approved the advertisement unanimously.

In other news, the board approved website updates to change some existing pages and add several new pages for organization and informational purposes. Township Manager Steiner expressed the new pages would include electronic permitting and payments, frequently asked questions, Finance and Tax Administration with tax collector information and budgeting information, Parks and Recreation, Schiavone Park, court information that will link to the police department, winter information, and leaf collection.

The board also approved an amendment to delinquent real estate collection to account for new guidelines from the Consumer Financial Detection Bureau regarding the first step of the debt collection process. This update will also authorize Portnoff Law Associates to collect the increased fees that will result from this change. This will affect individuals that have delinquent real estate taxes. The board approved the advertisement of this ordinance as well.

The supervisors unanimously approved changes in pricing for pavilion rentals, which will now cost $75 for weekday evening rentals of up to three hours instead of the normal $150 rental cost, and youth organizations will no longer be charged for pavilion rentals—instead, the township will request youth organizations to donate to the Recreation Commission.

Last, the board received two bids for the sale of the 61 acres of Schiavone Farm. One of the bids was from Phil Rocco for $325,000, and the other was from Red Edge Farm for $150,000. The township paid $825,000 for the 72 acres of land in October 2019 and received $245,000 for the preservation of the land for agricultural use only, with 11 acres of that land being split off to create Schiavone Park. The board felt the bids were significantly low and moved to deny both. The township also approved a motion to re advertise the farm in the upcoming week.

The next Moore Township Board of Supervisors meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 2 at 6 p.m. in the municipal building, located at 2491 Community Dr.