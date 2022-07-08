Municipality: Various
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)
Type of work: Construction
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction eastbound for concrete repair work. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones.
Start date: July 11
Est completion date: July 16
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Allen Township
Road name: Seemsville Road
Between: Old Carriage Road and Nor Bath Boulevard
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 11
Est completion date: July 11
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: US 22 West
Between: PA 33 and PA 191
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Westbound lane restriction.
Start date: July 12
Est completion date: July 12
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: US 22
Between: PA 191 and PA 33
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction.
Start date: July 13
Est completion date: July 13
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Easton City
Road name: 13th Street
Between: Northampton Street and Bushkill Drive
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 14
Est completion date: July 14
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Hanover Township
Road name: PA 987/Airport Road
Between: Mountain View Drive and Schoenersville Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction.
Start date: July 15
Est completion date: July 15
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Scenic Drive
Between: Mountain View Drive and Bushkill Drive
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 11
Est completion date: July 11
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Grouse Drive
Between: Monocacy Drive and Pheasant Drive
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 12
Est completion date: July 15
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower/Upper Mount Bethel
Road name: Richmond Road
Between: Richmond Road and Johnsonville Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 11
Est completion date: July 13
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bangor/Washington
Road name: Jacktown Road
Between: PA 611 and Messinger Street
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction.
Start date: July 14
Est completion date: July 15
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer/Plainfield twps.
Road name: PA 33
Between: US 22 and PA 512
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction.
Start date: July 11
Est completion date: July 15
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Williams Township
Road name: Morgan Hill Road
Between: Cedarville Road and Raubsville Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 11
Est completion date: July 12
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon Township/City of Bethlehem
Road name: Lower Saucon Road / Island Park Road / Apple Butter Road
Between: Shimmersville Road and Berger Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 12
Est completion date: July 12
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: City of Bethlehem / Lower Saucon Township
Road name: Shimmersville Road / Readington Road
Between: PA 412 and Island Park Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 13
Est completion date: July 13
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: City of Easton West Easton Borough
Road name: Lehigh Drive
Between: Washington Street and Freemansburg Avenue
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 14
Est completion date: July 14
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Williams Township
Road name: PA 611/South Delaware Drive
Between: Cedarville Road and Buck’s County Line
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 15
Est completion date: July 15
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
