Municipality: Various

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)

Type of work: Construction

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction eastbound for concrete repair work. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones.

Start date: July 11

Est completion date: July 16

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Allen Township

Road name: Seemsville Road

Between: Old Carriage Road and Nor Bath Boulevard

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 11

Est completion date: July 11

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: US 22 West

Between: PA 33 and PA 191

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Westbound lane restriction.

Start date: July 12

Est completion date: July 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: US 22

Between: PA 191 and PA 33

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction.

Start date: July 13

Est completion date: July 13

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Easton City

Road name: 13th Street

Between: Northampton Street and Bushkill Drive

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 14

Est completion date: July 14

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Hanover Township

Road name: PA 987/Airport Road

Between: Mountain View Drive and Schoenersville Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction.

Start date: July 15

Est completion date: July 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Scenic Drive

Between: Mountain View Drive and Bushkill Drive

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 11

Est completion date: July 11

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Grouse Drive

Between: Monocacy Drive and Pheasant Drive

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 12

Est completion date: July 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower/Upper Mount Bethel

Road name: Richmond Road

Between: Richmond Road and Johnsonville Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 11

Est completion date: July 13

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bangor/Washington

Road name: Jacktown Road

Between: PA 611 and Messinger Street

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction.

Start date: July 14

Est completion date: July 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer/Plainfield twps.

Road name: PA 33

Between: US 22 and PA 512

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction.

Start date: July 11

Est completion date: July 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Williams Township

Road name: Morgan Hill Road

Between: Cedarville Road and Raubsville Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 11

Est completion date: July 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon Township/City of Bethlehem

Road name: Lower Saucon Road / Island Park Road / Apple Butter Road

Between: Shimmersville Road and Berger Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 12

Est completion date: July 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: City of Bethlehem / Lower Saucon Township

Road name: Shimmersville Road / Readington Road

Between: PA 412 and Island Park Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 13

Est completion date: July 13

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: City of Easton West Easton Borough

Road name: Lehigh Drive

Between: Washington Street and Freemansburg Avenue

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 14

Est completion date: July 14

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Williams Township

Road name: PA 611/South Delaware Drive

Between: Cedarville Road and Buck’s County Line

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 15

Est completion date: July 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

