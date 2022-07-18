In this continuing series, platoon leader S. Sgt. Frank Csencsitz, of

Northampton, marched through Germany with the 5th division, 3rd army, under Gen. George Patton. The year was 1945.

As they crossed into Germany, German soldiers started to surrender. In a prisoner check, he found this book, “Mit Hitler im Westen,” by Professor Heinrich Hoffmann, 1940.

In 1940, all German media was under the control of Joseph

Goebbels, a master of demagoguery. As minister of propaganda, he attempted to glorify the Third Reich and crush “freedom of the press.”

More photos in two weeks.