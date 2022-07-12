During the Bath Borough Council meeting on Tuesday, July 5, council members looked ahead to August’s Old Home Week. Tickets are now on sale for the History Night Dinner on Friday, August 19. The dinner at the American Legion will feature guest speakers sharing stories about Bath’s rich history. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased at Hayes Flowers or by emailing batholdhomeweek@gmail.com. Tickets, said Councilman Frank Hesch, are going fast.

The week-long celebration will feature more historical fun for residents. The Bath Museum will have the Siegfried Log Cabin open on Saturday, August 20, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Finally, event organizers are still looking for softball teams to play in a softball tournament on August 14.

“We can always use more teams to make it that much more enjoyable,” said Hesch. The Bath Borough administration will even have a team called ‘The Bath Tubs.’

All council members are looking forward to the Old Home Week celebration, the first in 110 years. Mayor Fiorella Mirabito said she sent invitations to all local, state and federal dignitaries up to the President of the United States.

In other news, Mayor Mirabito reported on behalf of the State Police. The July 4 weekend was a busy one for troopers in Troop M, which reported 43 crashes, 42 DUI arrests and 328 speeding citations.

Even the borough saw a hit-and-run accident over the holiday weekend. A driver hit three cars before crashing into the porch of 363 W. Main St. They were apprehended after fleeing the scene.

Mayor Mirabito added that there will be increased police patrols throughout the summer. Anyone who attempts to flee the police or fails to bring their vehicle to a stop commits a felony. They face up to seven years in prison with a $15,000 fine.

Finally, Mirabito said she is drafting a letter to the state government regarding fireworks complaints.

“The fireworks were horrible…We need Governor Wolf to understand it is becoming a joke,” she said.

In other news, council granted conditional preliminary/final approval to Warner Properties. The property engineer proposed five lots at 450 N. Chestnut St., an 18-acre property. One of the five lots is in East Allen Township. The remaining four are in the borough, but only three of them are proposed building lots.

Approval was granted subject to conditions from the engineer, solicitor and zoning officer.

Finally, council addressed concerns regarding the recent sanitation contract, which does not include recycling.

“The borough has simply eliminated recycling,” said resident Bobby Siegfried, “[ignoring] the very real environmental crisis of our time.”

He said he commends the borough for looking for ways to alleviate financial strain on residents but wondered whether the borough should have earmarked tax dollars to subsidize sanitation costs.

“I nor anyone I have spoken to want to see anyone suffer,” he said, addressing the financial strain all residents are facing. However, he said the financial savings are a short-term win.

“Just because even a portion of recyclables gets trashed does not mean it is a reason not to do it,” he added. “I hope council will be a little more proactive in the future.”

Council President Michele Ehrgott said the borough can add recycling back into their contract at any time and will take it “into consideration for the future.”

“It wasn’t easy,” Councilman Hesch said of the decision.

The next council meeting will be Monday, August 1 at 6 p.m.