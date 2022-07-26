Paul E. Schmoyer

Paul E. Schmoyer, 83, of Moore Township, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 23 at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of MaryAnn (Milkovits) Schmoyer with whom he shared 61 years together, 47 of which were married. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Earl and Mae (Renner) Schmoyer. Paul honorably served his country in the United States Army. He was very proud of his service, which included 16 months in Germany. Paul retired from the Bethlehem Steel Co. after working 30 years as a crane operator and heat treater. Paul was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, especially at their cabin in Susquehanna County, where many memories were made. He also loved trout fishing and looked forward to spending the season with his buddy fishing their favorite fishing holes. He also spent many years trapping for furs on their beautiful farm that he was so proud of. Paul had a passion for going to auctions and gun shows and finding the best deals at the flea markets. But nothing meant more to him than spending time with his family.

Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, he will be remembered by his son, Anthony Schmoyer and his wife, Mary; two stepdaughters, Yvonne Corrow and Mary Kichline and her husband, Tom; seven grandkids and 13 great-grandkids.

Services: A memorial service with a celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 30 at 1 p.m. on the family farm, 480 Rabbit Road, Bath, PA. Arrangements are under the direction of Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be presented to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Shriners Children’s Hospital in loving memory of Paul.

Janet T. Van Hook

Janet T. Van Hook, 91, formerly of Randolph, NJ and Bath, Pa., passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at The Country Home, Morris Plains, NJ, where she had resided for the past two years. Born on Nov. 28, 1930, in Churubusco, NY, she was the daughter of the late Albert J. and Agnes G. (Bova) Bertrand. Janet was the loving wife of the late Kenneth G. Van Hook with whom she shared 59 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2010. She worked in the tax office for the Randolph Township Municipal Building in New Jersey for 21 years until retiring. Janet enjoyed many hobbies, but family was most important to her. She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Bath, Pa.

Survivors: She will be missed by her two daughters, Janice M. Carlson and her husband, James, Susan T. Ritchie and her husband, Francis; daughter-in-law, Patricia L. Van Hook; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Janet was preceded in death by a son, Allen M. Van Hook, Sr.

Services: Will be private at the convenience of the family with burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Bath, Pa. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bartholomew Funeral Home, Bath, Pa.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Janet’s memory, may be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, 210 E. Northampton St., Bath, PA 18014 or the Alzheimer’s Association, Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

Judy C. Wuchter

Judy C. Wuchter passed away peacefully on Monday, July 11 in the same hospital she was born in 67 years ago.

She was the daughter of Clifford C. and Grace (Smith) Wuchter.

A graduate of Northampton High School, she was employed at Bethlehem Steel for 30 years until it closed. She was an Executive Secretary at LVHN in Quality Control for 19 years until retiring in June 2021.

She enjoyed traveling especially to Colorado to visit with her sister and brother-in-law. A memorable “Westward Ho” trip in ’95 she traveled for two weeks visiting various sites out West. She was a huge Disney fan and visited WDW quite often with “the kids”. Her favorite characters were Chip and Dale. She enjoyed counted cross stitching pictures as gifts for family and friends.

She was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bath. She was active in many fund-raising projects.

Survivors include sisters Barbara (Bill) Cremeans of Colorado, Susan of Bethehem, sister-in-law, Christel Werner of Bethlehem, brothers George of Kreidersville and Galen (Linda) of Bath, and many wonderful nieces and nephews. She will be missed by Miss Mitters (Susan’s cat).

She is predeceased by her parents, sister Jane and Carmie Schmalzer, sister-in-law Carolyn Wuchter, and brother Franklin “Gooch” Werner.

Memorial contributions in Judy’s name can be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 206 E. Main Street, Bath, PA 18014.

Service: A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at 10:15 a.m. in St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 206 E. Main Street, Bath, PA 18014. Fellowship and light refreshments will follow. The George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC in the Village of Moorestown – Bath was honored to care for Judy’s cremation arrangements.