The 13th Annual Paw Prints on the Canal event raised over $9,500 for the Northampton Borough Police Department K9 Unit. Event organizer Candi Lynn and a group of volunteers appeared before the Northampton Borough Council on Thursday, July 21 to present the donation to the police department and Officer Mike Buchannan.

The event, held on Sunday, June 12, attracted thousands of visitors and 179 vendors, including animal shelters, crafters, and community organizations. It also featured a “Sharp Dressed Pet” contest, dog training demos, raffles, and a microchipping and rabies vaccine clinic.

“We outdid ourselves again this year,” said Lynn on the number of vendors, visitors, and donations.

All of the profits and donations raised go directly to the K9 unit. This included $4,785 brought in by vendors, $2,481 brought in by the raffle, $1,110 brought in by the vaccine clinic, and $600 brought in by donations.

Over the past 13 years, the event has raised more than $76,000 for the borough’s K9 unit.

“It is incredible to see what this dedication does,” said Councilman Ronald Glassic.

Paw Prints has become a tradition that residents and their four-legged friends look forward to every year, bringing visitors back to the borough again and again.

“People come back to the [Uptown] Street Fair because they have such a nice time [at Paw Prints],” said Mayor Tony Pristash.

Lynn said the event committee is always looking for volunteers. Planning begins six to eight months before the event. In 2023, Paw Prints is scheduled for Sunday, June 11. Those interested in becoming a volunteer or vendor can email pawprintsonthecanal@yahoo.com.