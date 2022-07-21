Municipality: Various

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)

Type of work: Construction

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction eastbound for concrete repair work. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones.

Start date: July 25

Est completion date: July 30

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Bethlehem, Palmer townships

Road name: US 22

Between: 25th Street Interchange and Bethman Road Overpass

Type of work: Paving

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Nighttime lane restrictions for pavement rehabilitation work.

Start date: July 24

Est completion date: July 30

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Lower Saucon, Williams, Bethlehem townships

Road name: Interstate 78 West

Between: Exit 75 (To PA 611) and Exit 60 (PA 309)

Type of work: Highway Beautification

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction for shoulder work.

Start date: July 25

Est completion date: July 26

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon/ Bethlehem/Williams townships

Road name: Interstate 78 East

Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)

Type of work: Highway Beautification

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder work.

Start date: July 27

Est completion date: July 28

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: City of Bethlehem

Road name: Interstate 78 Ramps at Exit 67 (PA 412)

Between: – and –

Type of work: Highway Beautification

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder work.

Start date: July 29

Est completion date: July 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day): Noon to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Nazareth Borough

Road name: High Street

Between: North Broad Street and Cherry Hill Road

Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 25

Est completion date: July 25

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Nazareth Borough

Road name: Aluta Mill Road

Between: Cherry Hill Road and Bushkill Center Road

Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 27

Est completion date: July 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Grouse Drive

Between: Pheasant Drive and Monocacy Drive

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 25

Est completion date: July 25

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Whitetail Deer Drive

Between: Monocacy Drive and Valley View Drive

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction.

Start date: July 26

Est completion date: July 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer/Plainfield Township

Road name: PA 33

Between: US 22 and Monroe County Line

Type of work: Highway Beautification

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction.

Start date: July 25

Est completion date: July 28

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

