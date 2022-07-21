Municipality: Various
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)
Type of work: Construction
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction eastbound for concrete repair work. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones.
Start date: July 25
Est completion date: July 30
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Bethlehem, Palmer townships
Road name: US 22
Between: 25th Street Interchange and Bethman Road Overpass
Type of work: Paving
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Nighttime lane restrictions for pavement rehabilitation work.
Start date: July 24
Est completion date: July 30
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Lower Saucon, Williams, Bethlehem townships
Road name: Interstate 78 West
Between: Exit 75 (To PA 611) and Exit 60 (PA 309)
Type of work: Highway Beautification
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction for shoulder work.
Start date: July 25
Est completion date: July 26
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon/ Bethlehem/Williams townships
Road name: Interstate 78 East
Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)
Type of work: Highway Beautification
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder work.
Start date: July 27
Est completion date: July 28
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: City of Bethlehem
Road name: Interstate 78 Ramps at Exit 67 (PA 412)
Between: – and –
Type of work: Highway Beautification
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder work.
Start date: July 29
Est completion date: July 29
Restrictions in effect (time of day): Noon to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Nazareth Borough
Road name: High Street
Between: North Broad Street and Cherry Hill Road
Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 25
Est completion date: July 25
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Nazareth Borough
Road name: Aluta Mill Road
Between: Cherry Hill Road and Bushkill Center Road
Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 27
Est completion date: July 29
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Grouse Drive
Between: Pheasant Drive and Monocacy Drive
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 25
Est completion date: July 25
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Whitetail Deer Drive
Between: Monocacy Drive and Valley View Drive
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction.
Start date: July 26
Est completion date: July 29
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer/Plainfield Township
Road name: PA 33
Between: US 22 and Monroe County Line
Type of work: Highway Beautification
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction.
Start date: July 25
Est completion date: July 28
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
