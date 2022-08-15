After quite the wait…110 years to be exact…Old Home Week officially returned to the Borough of Bath.

“We took a couple of years off,” joked Council Vice President Frank Hesch. Hesch spearheaded the return of the week-long, townwide celebration. He was helped by members of the Community and Economic Development Committee and the Old Home Week Committee.

Sunday, August 14, marked the first official day of the event, featuring a time capsule rededication, softball tournament, and concert by The Verdict.

The time capsule rededication took place outside Borough Hall and was attended by members of the community, council, and borough administration. The crowd waved American Flags, provided by Kathy Hayes-Reph of Hayes Flowers, also a member of the Old Home Week Committee.

“It means a lot that everyone has come out to this event,” Hesch told the crowd.

The time capsule was originally buried on Aug. 9, 1987, by Richard Fischl, Jr. outside the borough’s old municipal building and is not to be opened until Aug. 9, 2037.

During the rededication outside the new municipal building, Father Christopher Butera blessed the time capsule.

“Grant that we may continue the work they have begun,” he prayed, asking that future generations continue to lead the borough through continued progress, justice, and success.

Following the rededication, the crowd gathered at nearby Ciff Cowling Park for the first-ever Borough of Bath softball tournament sponsored by the Bath Allen Youth Club. The tournament featured four teams: Two from the Caravan Crew (representing Caravan Cigar Company), a team representing the Red Wolfe Bar and Grille, and the Bath Tubs (representing Bath Borough Council and administration).

“Wish us luck,” Mayor Fiorella Mirabito joked. “Hopefully, we can walk away with all of our bones.”

Pastor Jay Wetzel delivered a prayer for the kickoff of Old Home Week, while Pastor Terry Walsh blessed the start of the softball game. The National Anthem was performed by Kaitlyn Kolonia. State Representative Ann Flood and Northampton County Councilman Tom Giovanni also offered remarks before the game.

“The past two years have brought forth many challenges, but we persevered,” said Representative Flood. She said she looks forward to the borough’s future.

Those attending the game could purchase souvenir tumblers, sign an Old Home Week commemorative poster, and take photos in front of an Instagram-worthy Old Home Week photo shoot display from Hayes Flowers.

Council Pro Tem Barry Fenstermaker delivered the first pitch.

The tournament featured four games, seven innings each. The Bath Tubs and Caravan Crew were the first teams to hit the field. Fittingly, Hesch was the first player to cross home plate, bringing in the first run of the day for the Bath Tubs.

The Tubs rallied early, bringing in four runs in the first inning alone. While the Caravan Crew came out on top in the end, there were plenty of laughs, cheers, and smiles to go around…smiles that were bound to last through the entire, event-filled week.