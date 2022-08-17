The Lehigh Township Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, August 8 at 7 p.m. Township Chairman Michael Jones was not present, thus his duties were performed by Vice Chairman Gerald L. Pritchard.

A decision for the 5-month appointment to the Lehigh Township Planning Commission has been slated for the next meeting of this month. Votes from the supervisors between Mr. William Jones III and Mr. Charles P. Parish were tied at the August 8 meeting.

In regards to the Parks and Recreation department, a community softball game was discussed and will be advertised encouraging all Lehigh Township residents to watch. There are approximately six teams to be competing, all composed of different township departments and members of the community such as the Lehigh Township Vol. Fire Company and Amey’s Garage. The game will occur, weather depending, on Saturday, October 1 at 9 a.m. at the LTAA field.

In other news, the various road closures in Lehigh Township have been observed to be having negative effects on the roads along detour routes. The supervisors and police department discussed methods in which they can minimize these effects and measures will be taken, such as increased signage.

The next Lehigh Township Board of Supervisors meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 23 at 7 p.m. in the Lehigh Township municipal building.