George J. Buchvalt

George J. Buchvalt, 98, of East Allen Township, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. He was the husband of the late Lillian C. (Ashenfalder) Buchvalt, with whom he shared 69 years of marriage prior to her passing in 2014. Born in Fountain Hill, he was a son of the late Joseph and Theresa (Heiser) Buchvalt. Prior to his retirement, George was employed by Bethlehem Contracting where he worked as a welder and steel fabricator for 44 years. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and a member of the BMW Motorcycle Club as well as the Retreads Motorcycle Club.

Survivors: George is survived by a son, Donald Buchvalt and wife, Sherry, of Moore Township; a granddaughter, Deborah Hambleton and husband, Doug, of Manheim; two great-grandchildren, James Hambleton and wife, Ashley, and Amanda Buchvalt; a sister, Mary Weiss; along with nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Lillian, he was predeceased by a son, Jerry T. Buchvalt; a granddaughter, Dawn Buchvalt; and five brothers, John, Joseph, Anthony, Frank and Michael Buchvalt.

Services: A graveside service will be held privately with the family at Schoenersville Cemetery in Hanover Township. Arrangements have been entrusted to the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath.

Contributions: Memorial contributions may be offered to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Pearl J. Hahn

Pearl J. Hahn, 96, passed away peacefully at her residence in Bushkill Township on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. She was the wife of the late Thomas R. Hahn, with whom she shared 75 loving years of marriage prior to his passing in 2020. Pearl was born and raised in Moore Township at the Klecknersville Hotel which her late parents, Herbert F. and Lizzie M. (Bensing) Nolf, owned and operated. She was a graduate of Nazareth High School, Class of 1944. A devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother, in later years Pearl worked as a bookkeeper at SmithHahn Company, Inc. in Bethlehem, until retiring in 1996. She was a faithful and active member of Salem United Church of Christ of Moorestown, where she taught Sunday school and was a member of the choir and ladies guild. Additionally, she served as a den mother for Cub Scout Pack 50 in Moorestown. Pearl was also a member of Lady Hall Rebekah Lodge #202 and Star Grange #993 in Moorestown. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed watching the birds and wildlife at her home.

Survivors: Pearl is survived by four daughters, Lora S. Hahn-Schubert and husband, Paul, of East Greenwich, RI, Denise P. McCall and husband, Brian, of Lower Saucon Township, Anita P. Koehler and husband, Eric, of Nokomis, FL, and Alison L. Huber and husband, Samuel, of Northampton; four sons, Thomas R. Hahn, Jr. of Bushkill Township, James J. Hahn and wife, Marsha, of Bethlehem, Gerald D. Hahn and wife, JoAnne, of Bushkill Township, and Stephen E. Hahn at home; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Thomas Sr., she was predeceased by a brother, William Nolf.

Services: A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at 3 p.m. in Salem United Church of Christ of Moorestown, 2218 Community Drive, Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday afternoon from 2 to 3 p.m. in the church. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Moorestown. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Salem United Church of Christ of Moorestown.

Claude F. Moser, Jr.

Claude F. Moser, Jr., 64, of Bath, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 at his residence. Born on Nov. 1, 1957, in Lehighton, Pa., he was the son of the late Claude F. Moser, Sr. and Marion S. (Werner) Ogrodoski. He was the husband of Doreen M. (Jacoby) Moser. Together they observed their 41st wedding anniversary last April. Claude was a 1976 graduate of Northampton High School. He worked as a night watchman at Gracedale Nursing Home in Nazareth, for 35 years. He enjoyed woodworking, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Survivors: In addition to his loving wife Doreen, he will be missed by his son, Zachariah J. Moser; sisters, Donna Wingle and Debra Smith; brother, Robert Moser; family friend, A.J. Mackarevitz; and his beloved dog, Hazel.

Services: Will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bartholomew Funeral Home, Bath.

Sarrah K. Ramos

Sarrah K. Ramos, 20, of Moore Township, peacefully passed away surrounded by love and family on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. Born in Fountain Hill, she was a daughter of Albert A. Ramos and the late Cory A. (Schaeffer) Ramos. Sarrah was a 2020 graduate of Northampton High School and Bethlehem Area Vocational-Technical School where she studied culinary arts. Her passion was cooking, and she loved the opportunity to showcase her culinary talents by cooking for her family. Sarrah also loved her cats, and following in her mother’s footsteps, she enjoyed exercise and physical fitness.

Survivors: In addition to her loving father, Albert, with whom she resided, she will be dearly missed by her maternal grandparents, Hans and Carol (Meyers) Schaeffer, of Bronx, NY; sisters, Marissa Ramos of Whitehall, and Issabella Ramos at home; brothers, Andrew, Juston and Devin Ramos, all at home; niece and nephews, Arianna, Kaden and Graysen; and aunt, Stacy Schaeffer of Holliston, Massachusetts. She was predeceased by her mother, Cory A. (Schaeffer) Ramos; and her paternal grandparents, Cruz and Carmen Ramos.

Services: A funeral service will be held on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Sunday afternoon from 3 to 6 p.m. and Monday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Moorestown.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley, 2132 S. 12th Street, Allentown, PA 18103.