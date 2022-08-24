Moore Township’s annual Community Days event was held this past weekend, August 19 and 20, at the township’s rec center. The two-day event brought large crowds out to celebrate the community. In fact, this year saw the largest turnout ever, said Community Days Chair Rebecca Miklas. There were around 25 vendors both days and by the conclusion of the event majority of the food vendors had sold out.

Between Friday and Saturday there was truly something for every community member, from children to adults. The Moore Township Lions Club had pig roast and their famous nachos, Lattemann’s Deli was onsite in addition to clams, cabbage and noodles, funnel cake, peach cobbler courtesy of the boy scouts, milkshakes and floats courtesy of Klecknersville Rangers, beer, slushies, margaritas and more.

A Chinese auction was held both Friday and Saturday in addition to rides and games, with cash bingo and craft and flea market vendors onsite Saturday.

There was no shortage of entertainment or attractions either, with Stereotype rocking Friday night and Brian Dean Moore Band, Social Call and the strolling Little Brass Band playing Saturday. In addition, on Saturday there was a visit from the MedEvac helicopter, a cheer demonstration by the Moore Redhawks Cheerleaders, and a special delivery from the Klecknersville Rangers who brought the PA State Champs Connie Mack baseball team.

Fireworks provided by Celebration Fireworks concluded the two-day event Saturday evening.

“We want to thank everyone who came out to support the community event and made it a huge success, and thank you to our sponsors and the tireless efforts of all the volunteers who make events like this possible,” said Miklas.

The Community Days event is entirely volunteer-run, and the committee is always seeking volunteers. Miklas said the more volunteers they get, the larger they can make the event. If you are interested in volunteering or would like to know more about helping for next year’s Community Days, contact any Community Days committee member or call Lois Kerbacher at the township at 610-759-9449 ext. 5.