Robert E. “Bob” Cherry

Robert E. “Bob” Cherry, 83 of Bath, Pa., formerly of Walnutport, Pa., passed away on Sept. 11, 2022, at Bush’s Personal Care Home in Kunkletown, Pa. Born Nov. 28, 1938 in Danielsville, Pa., he was the son of the late Joseph Cherry and Mary (Sharkazy) Cherry. He was the husband of the late Sandra (Hildebrand) Cherry, who passed away in 2017.

Bob was a 1956 graduate of Northampton High School. He was the General Manager of Bert’s Steakhouse in Palmerton, Pa. for 20 years. Bob went on to own and operate Cherry’s Sunset Diner in Kresgeville, Pa. for 22 years before retiring in 2005.

When not at the restaurant, Bob enjoyed playing golf, and started the Indian Mountain Senior Golf League. He was a former President and baseball coach at LTAA, Lehigh Township, Pa. Bob founded the Kresgeville “Super Burger” in competition with fast food chains. He enjoyed his weekly lunch with the Golden Oldies Club, that gathered at the Blue Mountain Drive-In, Danielsville, Pa.

Surviving are daughters, Lisa Csencsits-Cebrosky wife of Glenn Cebrosky of Moore Township, Pa., and Michele wife of Duane Frable of Palmerton, Pa., sister, Ann Marie Anthony of Emmaus brother, James Cherry and wife Renda of Mesa, AZ, seven grandchildren-Trista, Amber, Samantha, Bryan, Robert, Heather, and Ryan, 11 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by son, Richard Cherry and sister, Frances Lacko.

The family will receive friends from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA 18067. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown, Pa.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Lehigh Township Athletic Association both c/o the funeral home.

