Municipality: City of Bethlehem

Road name: PA 378/Wyandotte Street

Between: Kohler Drive and Puggy Lane

Type of work: Utility Work

Work being done by: Local Utility

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane shifting for UGI road work.

Start date: Sept. 16

Est completion date: Sept. 30

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Bethlehem, Palmer townships

Road name: US 22

Between: 25th Street Interchange and Bethman Road Overpass

Type of work: Paving

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Nighttime lane restrictions in both directions for pavement rehabilitation work.

Start date: Sept. 17

Est completion date: Sept. 24

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: US 22 East

Between: PA 512 and Farmersville Road

Type of work: Paving

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Single lane conditions on US 22 for pavement rehabilitation work. Work includes concrete patching, paving, bridge deck rehabilitation, and pavement markings on US 22 and interchange ramps. Traffic disruptions will include short-term single lane closures between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. weeknights, as well as weekend lane closures from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 6 a.m.

Start date: Sept. 18

Est completion date: Sept. 24

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Wind Gap Borough

Road name: PA 33

Between: PA 512 and Monroe County Line

Type of work: Inspection

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for bridge inspection work.

Start date: Sept. 21

Est completion date: Sept. 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Easton City

Road name: PA 611

Between: US 22 and Park Street

Type of work: Inspection

Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane and shoulder restriction.

Start date: Sept. 28

Est completion date: Sept. 28

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon Williams Bethlehem Township

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 75 (To PA 611) and Exit 60 (PA 309)

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction for shoulder work.

Start date: Sept. 19

Est completion date: Sept. 20

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon / Bethlehem Township / Williams Township

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction for eastbound shoulder work.

Start date: Sept. 21

Est completion date: Sept. 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: West Easton / City of Easton / Wilson Borough

Road name: Lehigh Drive

Between: Washington Street and Freemansburg Avenue

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Sept. 23

Est completion date: Sept. 23

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bangor

Road name: Martins Creek Belvidere Highway

Between: S. Delaware Drive and Pemberton Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Sept. 19

Est completion date: Sept. 23

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lehigh Township

Road name: Blue Mountain Drive

Between: Mountain View Drive and Lehigh Drive

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Sept. 19

Est completion date: Sept. 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Nazareth Borough

Road name: Broad Street Extension

Between: High Street and Jacobsburg Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Sept. 22

Est completion date: Sept. 23

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer / Plainfield townships

Road name: PA 33

Between: US 22 and Monroe County Line

Type of work: Litter Removal

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction.

Start date: Sept. 19

Est completion date: Sept. 23

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.. To 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield / Washington townships

Road name: PA 191

Between: Sullivan Trail and Monroe County Line

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Sept. 19

Est completion date: Sept. 23

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon Township

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 71 (PA 33) and Exit 67 (PA 412)

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Westbound lane restriction.

Start date: Sept. 19

Est completion date: Sept. 19

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

