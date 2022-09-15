Municipality: City of Bethlehem
Road name: PA 378/Wyandotte Street
Between: Kohler Drive and Puggy Lane
Type of work: Utility Work
Work being done by: Local Utility
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane shifting for UGI road work.
Start date: Sept. 16
Est completion date: Sept. 30
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Bethlehem, Palmer townships
Road name: US 22
Between: 25th Street Interchange and Bethman Road Overpass
Type of work: Paving
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Nighttime lane restrictions in both directions for pavement rehabilitation work.
Start date: Sept. 17
Est completion date: Sept. 24
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: US 22 East
Between: PA 512 and Farmersville Road
Type of work: Paving
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Single lane conditions on US 22 for pavement rehabilitation work. Work includes concrete patching, paving, bridge deck rehabilitation, and pavement markings on US 22 and interchange ramps. Traffic disruptions will include short-term single lane closures between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. weeknights, as well as weekend lane closures from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 6 a.m.
Start date: Sept. 18
Est completion date: Sept. 24
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Wind Gap Borough
Road name: PA 33
Between: PA 512 and Monroe County Line
Type of work: Inspection
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for bridge inspection work.
Start date: Sept. 21
Est completion date: Sept. 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Easton City
Road name: PA 611
Between: US 22 and Park Street
Type of work: Inspection
Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane and shoulder restriction.
Start date: Sept. 28
Est completion date: Sept. 28
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon Williams Bethlehem Township
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 75 (To PA 611) and Exit 60 (PA 309)
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction for shoulder work.
Start date: Sept. 19
Est completion date: Sept. 20
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon / Bethlehem Township / Williams Township
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction for eastbound shoulder work.
Start date: Sept. 21
Est completion date: Sept. 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: West Easton / City of Easton / Wilson Borough
Road name: Lehigh Drive
Between: Washington Street and Freemansburg Avenue
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Sept. 23
Est completion date: Sept. 23
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bangor
Road name: Martins Creek Belvidere Highway
Between: S. Delaware Drive and Pemberton Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Sept. 19
Est completion date: Sept. 23
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lehigh Township
Road name: Blue Mountain Drive
Between: Mountain View Drive and Lehigh Drive
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Sept. 19
Est completion date: Sept. 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Nazareth Borough
Road name: Broad Street Extension
Between: High Street and Jacobsburg Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Sept. 22
Est completion date: Sept. 23
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer / Plainfield townships
Road name: PA 33
Between: US 22 and Monroe County Line
Type of work: Litter Removal
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction.
Start date: Sept. 19
Est completion date: Sept. 23
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.. To 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield / Washington townships
Road name: PA 191
Between: Sullivan Trail and Monroe County Line
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Sept. 19
Est completion date: Sept. 23
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon Township
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 71 (PA 33) and Exit 67 (PA 412)
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Westbound lane restriction.
Start date: Sept. 19
Est completion date: Sept. 19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.