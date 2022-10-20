The East Allen Township Board of Supervisors met Wednesday, October 12 at 7 p.m. with a brief agenda.

Supervisors began the meeting with the recommendation to grant a well isolation distance waiver request for 5149 Nor-Bath Blvd. The property has a shared cesspool with adjacent property to the east. The system malfunctioned and the property owners hired a company to put a replacement system in. Township Manager Brent Green stated that the sewage enforcement officer has been working on this diligently and recommended supervisors grant the request. The board approved the waiver unanimously.

Next, the board discussed the Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Plan request for proposal. Manager Green shared that the township previously applied for the Northampton County Livable Landscapes Grant, which awarded them $30,000 of matched funds to update the township’s Parks and Recreation Plan and add the Open Space Plan to the project. Green added that Hanover Engineering would be providing the mapping and technical details that are needed, but that they would be looking for a facilitator to assist with any public involvement that may be needed.

Green expressed that he was looking for permission from the board to draft a request for proposal for services to begin working on this relatively soon with the goal of awarding the proposal by the end of the year to begin working on the project January 1.

Supervisors unanimously approved Green to begin drafting the request and the motion passed.

In other business, the board discussed the consideration to apply for 2022 Special DCNR Development Grant Round. Green stated that this is funds from the American Rescue Act money and had an influx of funds, which is why there is a special round. Typically, their grants are due by April, but the modified round has special provisions that would allow the township to only have to match 20 percent of the funds instead of the normal 50 percent for being a community of less than 5,000 residents. This grant would be used to substantially complete the parking lot, pavilion, playground, trail access, and possibly bathrooms at the park.

Supervisors voted unanimously for Green to move forward with the application.

Next, the board discussed a notification of Zoning Hearing Board Application 22-19001 for Tax Parcel ID L5-17-2 along Snowdrift Road. The property does not meet the minimum requirements for zoning and the property owner is seeking a variance. Green noted the variance is relatively minor, and the board stated they had no issues with the variance. No motion was made.

In other news, supervisors unanimously granted a recommendation to award a proposal for the upfitting of a 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD pickup truck up to $17,500.

The board also unanimously approved the adoption of the East Allen Township Emergency Operation Plan revised October 2022.

The next East Allen Township board workshop meeting will be Thursday, October 27 at 7 p.m. where supervisors will discuss the 2023 budget. The next regular monthly meeting will be held on Wednesday, November 9 at 7 p.m. in the municipal building, located at 5344 Nor-Bath Blvd.