Cora L. Kolb

Cora L. Kolb, 98, formerly of Moore Township, peacefully passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. She was the beloved wife of the late Leonard A.J. Kolb, with whom she shared 71 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2013. Born in Aluta, she was a daughter of the late George D. and Carrie M. (Siegfried) Shafer. A devoted homemaker, loving wife and mother, Cora, earlier in her life, was employed at the former Dixie Cup Co. in Wilson Borough where she worked for 10 years as a machine operator and inspector. She enjoyed playing bingo and card games, and she loved traveling throughout the United States with her husband.

Survivors: Cora will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her daughters, Diane E. Beil and husband, Walter A., and Rhonda L. Barrall, both of Moore Township, and Brenda L. Chandick and husband, Peter, of East Allen Township; son, Richard A. Kolb of Slatington; grandchildren, Craig, Audrey, Brian, Jena and Erica; great-granddaughters, Sarah and Andrea; along with nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Leonard, she was predeceased by a brother, George Shafer; and two sisters, Shirley J. Frantz and Margaret E. Laubach.

Services: Mrs. Kolb’s funeral service, viewing and interment in New Hope Cemetery at Little Moore in Danielsville will be held privately with the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath.