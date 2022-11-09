Rhea A. Cromer

Rhea A. Cromer, 65, of Moore Township, was stricken at home and passed away suddenly on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg. She was the beloved wife of Wayne R. Cromer, with whom she shared 34 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2019. Born in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late Kermit F. and Shirley (Bonser) Scholl. Prior to retiring, Rhea was employed by the former Dixie Cup Co. in Wilson Borough for more than 20 years. A favorite pastime that she enjoyed was plastic canvas, however, she cherished time spent with her grandchildren whom she dearly loved.

Survivors: Rhea will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by her daughter, Amber Harding and husband, Brennen, of Northampton; three grandchildren, Chase, Landon and Sieanna; a brother, Scott Scholl and wife, Debbie, of Chapman Quarries; a sister, Beverly Kanyuk and husband, Michael, of Moore Township; and a niece and nephew, Danielle Barilla and husband, Mathew, and Jon Kanyuk and wife, Lisa.

Services: A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday evening, Nov. 15, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Rhea’s family in care of the funeral home.